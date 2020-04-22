Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski: 'Time to run it back'

Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL, and Tom Brady doesn't like it...

He loves it!

The legendary quarterback took to Twitter Wednesday morning to post his reaction to the news that Gronk will be joining him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being traded from the Patriots on Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-second video, posted just after 10 a.m. ET, served not only as a great way for Brady to alert opposing DCs -- and nature, as a whole -- that his boy is back but also as a valuable lesson to us all: if you see Brady break out a conch shell horn, go the other way. Hastily.