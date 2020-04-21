Jones: Cowboys unlikely to trade No. 17 pick for vet

Cowboys fans might think their team needs a safety, but it's not at the top of the list for those making decisions for the franchise.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday it's unlikely the team trades its first-round pick for a veteran player, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

Those holding out hope for a swap that nets Dallas safety Jamal Adams will have to continue to wait with fingers crossed, as a Cowboys source told Slater safety just isn't at the top of their priorities.

Adams continues to be floated as a rumored trade chip. Jets GM Joe Douglas said Monday the team plans to "connect" with the safety after the draft, adding New York's goal entering the draft "isn't to move any players."

The Cowboys began their virtual offseason program this week, completing Day 2 on Tuesday. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who received the exclusive franchise tag but has yet to sign it, has been in touch with coaches, Mike McCarthy said. Whether Prescott was involved in the virtual meetings was not revealed, with McCarthy reiterating the period was voluntary and that he would not get into a roll call with players, per Slater.