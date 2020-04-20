Jets GM will 'connect' with Jamal Adams after draft

Jamal Adams' name has been included in trade rumors on two separate occasions after just three seasons with the Jets, but he doesn't appear to be headed anywhere at this point.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas addressed the situation Monday during a conference call with reporters, telling them the team plans to "connect" with the All-Pro safety after the draft, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. The "plan is to keep Jamal here for a long time," Douglas added.

There was an interesting detail included in Douglas' responses, though.

"Going into this draft, my goal isn't to move any players," Douglas said, again via Jones. "But if a team calls, (Douglas) will listen."

It would require a significant package to pry Adams, a premier talent just entering his prime at 24 years old, from the Jets' control. But with animosity seemingly existent between Adams and the Jets, who reportedly took calls on his availability at least once, a deal sending Adams elsewhere doesn't seem entirely unrealistic.

Such a move would undoubtedly upset Jets fans, as Adams is the team's brightest young star and represents New York on the league stage (see: two Pro Bowls in the last two seasons) thanks to his excellent play. But if the two sides aren't able to mend fences, it would then be an inevitable outcome.

The total package required to acquire Adams is intriguing to consider, but until there's legitimate action on that front, we're left only to hypothesize on which offers would genuinely attract Douglas' interest.