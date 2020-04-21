GM has more than 32 prospects with first-round grades

In case you haven't felt that twinge of excitement, that urge to predict 32 picks, that thing that's beating in your doggone chest right now, it is officially draft week.

This draft is setting up to be a special one in terms of the talent available. Look no further than one anonymous NFL general manager, who told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport something intriguing.

For the first time in this GM's career, he has more than 32 prospects with first-round grades.

It might not sound all that unusual, considering there are 32 picks in the first round, but it is indeed unique. Typically, a draft has around 20 to 24 first-round grades, with the value naturally existing in the highest picks. This class is different.

Thanks to a foursome of premier tackle prospects and an incredibly deep receiver class, there's a boom in talent in this year's crop. The class is so deep, we've even heard NFL Media reporters and analysts project slides for some players who might be considered No. 1 picks in previous years.

The fun begins Thursday night. Until then, keep filling out those mocks.