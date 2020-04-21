NFL draft buzz: Redskins receiving calls on No. 2 pick

Perhaps the top two picks aren't as guaranteed as we thought.

The Washington Redskins have begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up to No. 2 in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. They aren't intent on moving out of the pick, but Washington is listening, Rapoport added.

The first pick is all but guaranteed to be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and most everyone believes Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will go to Washington at No. 2, so this development piques interest. They seem like the two no-brainer selections in a draft filled with premier talent. With Cincinnati's need for a new franchise quarterback and with Young existing as the best player in college football who didn't win the Heisman Trophy, these two shouldn't take much brain power.

At least, that's what the thought has been.

We're in peak smokescreen season right now, and this could be just that. This is the same team that saw its new coach speak effusively about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this offseason despite having drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round of last year's draft. Ron Rivera's comments sparked a new belief that the Redskins might follow in the footsteps of the Cardinals and select a quarterback in the first round two years in a row, something that lasted in the national conversation for a healthy amount of time before eventually dying down.

A day after Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the New York Giants (picking No. 4 overall) are open to trading out of their spot, and four days after Lions general manager Bob Quinn told reporters he's taking calls on the No. 3 overall pick, Washington appears to have joined the fray. While the important details don't indicate the Redskins are as aggressive in considering trade offers, the fact they're listening only adds further intrigue to what is setting up to be a wild first round.

Most everyone wants to make a move, it seems. Here's to hoping they all have as many phones as John Lynch.