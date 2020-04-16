One draft day need for every NFL team

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills - Pass Rusher

Buffalo have a very good defense but their pass rush - particularly off the edges - is getting long in the tooth and has not been very dominant for a few years now.

Miami Dolphins - Quarterback

Given how many players the Dolphins traded away to get this year's collateral, they have to find their franchise quarterback for the next decade or more. There are other needs, but QB is the priority.

New England Patriots - Tight End

Quarterback would be the obvious choice here but the Patriots are making a lot of noise about how much they like Jarrett Stidham. Tight end was a total non-position for New England in 2019.

New York Jets - Wide Receiver

The Jets needed to make this position a priority, helping Sam Darnold as much as possible. It has become an even greater requirement following the free agency loss of Robby Anderson.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens - Linebacker

Offensive line is also a consideration here, but the Ravens could bolster their linebacker ranks. They did keep hold of Matthew Judon via the franchise tag but he needs help around him.

Cincinnati Bengals - Quarterback

Andy Dalton has done an okay job in Cincinnati but has rarely played at an elite level. The lure of Joe Burrow is going to be too hard to resist. The Bengals will get their man on Thursday night.

Cleveland Browns - Offensive Tackle

The sight of Baker Mayfield running for his life was one of the abiding memories of Cleveland's 2019 season. They have to find a premier offensive tackle who can be relied upon for the next decade.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Offensive Line

The Steelers don't have a first-round selection but might go guard when they finally turn in a selection, especially following the offseason retirement of Ramon Foster.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans - Wide Receiver

Trading for Brandin Cooks and adding Randall Cobb in free agency doesn't make up for the loss of DeAndre Hopkins. Houston don't have a first-round choice but this is a deep WR class.

Indianapolis Colts - Wide Receiver

The Colts are a very good team who might be a quality receiver or tight end away from a return to the playoffs. T.Y. Hilton is elite but gets injured too often and Zach Pascal is the next-best option.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Cornerback

In the past year, the Jags have traded away Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Buoye - both Pro Bowl corners. They have to start afresh at this position and hit on at least one starter in this draft.

Tennessee Titans - Edge Rusher

I would say the Titans are solid in this department, but how good would their defense be if they could find a real difference-maker rushing off the edge?

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos - Wide Receiver

Courtland Sutton is a quality receiver but the cupboard is relatively bare when Drew Lock looks elsewhere with the football. Get your young passer some passing game weapons, Denver.

Kansas City Chiefs - Cornerback

This was an area of need heading into the offseason and KC lost Kendall Fuller to free agency. The Super Bowl champs are in good shape overall, but you can never have enough corners.

Las Vegas Raiders - Wide Receiver

The Raiders thought Antonio Brown would elevate their passing game in 2018 and we know how badly that turned out. They have some decent playmakers at the position but no true number one.

Los Angeles Chargers - Quarterback

They can sing every song in the book about how happy they are to go forward with Tyrod Taylor, but I'm not buying it. This team needs to find an answer at QB because the rest of the roster is pretty decent.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys - Defensive Line

Dallas could really use pressure off the edge, which is why they have gambled on Aldon Smith replacing the departed Robert Quinn. But interior push from the tackle position would also be welcomed.

New York Giants - Offensive Tackle

Nate Solder was a disappointment in 2019 but he was not alone along the offensive line. There has to be better protection up front given the ball security issues of QB Daniel Jones.

Philadelphia Eagles - Wide Receiver

Remember the Eagles run to the playoffs last season? Remember how none of us knew who the heck was catching the passes from Carson Wentz? An elite wide receiver is a desperate need.

Washington Redskins - Offensive Line

With Trent Williams potential draft day trade bait and Ereck Flowers now in Miami, there are questions along the offensive line. This position wonï¿½ï¿½ï¿½t get addressed with the second pick, though.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears - Offensive Line

The upgrading of a Chicago attack that ranked 29th in the NFL and 27th in rushing offense has to begin up front, particularly following the offseason moving on from and then retirement of Kyle Long.

Detroit Lions - Cornerback

The Lions have needs all across a defense that allowed 400 yards per game to rank 31st in the NFL last year. But finding someone to replace the departed Darius Slay is the key.

Green Bay Packers - Tight End

Marcedes Lewis should be credited for lasting 15 seasons in the NFL, but when he is listed as your starting tight end, your passing game is in trouble. Get Aaron Rodgers an exciting target.

Minnesota Vikings - Cornerback

The Vikings lost three corners in free agency in Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. It's time to replenish the defensive back cupboard.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons - Cornerback

The Falcons could also go edge rusher or big interior lineman in round one, but their efforts should definitely focus on the defensive side. Adding more bodies to a 22nd-ranked pass D is a priority.

Carolina Panthers - Defensive Tackle

The Panthers are starting over as an organisation and if they can find a game-changing defensive tackle who can anchor their D for years to come, this draft can be seen as a success and a good start.

New Orleans Saints - Linebacker

A receiver opposite Michael Thomas could be considered a big priority, but the Saints need more alongside All-Pro linebacker DeMario Davis. Kiko Alonso is not the long-term answer in the middle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Offensive Tackle

The investment has been made in the GOAT Tom Brady, but he cannot move and the line was in poor shape to begin with. So finding a premier plug-and-play tackle - or any lineman, really - is a priority.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals - Offensive Tackle

Kyler Murray is an extremely mobile quarterback and it was just as well in 2019 because his line was very poor. Right tackle would be the priority but help is needed along the line.

Los Angeles Rams - Edge Rusher

It has been all change on the Rams' defense and their edge rushing options are down to Justin Lawler and Leonard Floyd, who was very much a hit and miss proposition during his time in Chicago.

San Francisco 49ers - Wide Receiver

The 49ers won't reach here and might prefer a long-term replacement for veteran tackle Joe Staley. But they lack a true number one receiver and have lost the veteran leadership of Emmanuel Sanders.

Seattle Seahawks - Defensive End

There is no sign of a deal coming any time soon with Jadeveon Clowney and even if that materialises, more help is needed off the edge to protect a secondary that got exposed too often in 2019.

UK fans have a number of options on how to watch the 2020 NFL Draft next week

Sky Sports have 24/7 NFL shows (including Path to the Draft and ProFootballTalk) on Sky Sports Action from Monday and will then show every Draft pick live across all 3 days of the Draft starting Thursday. They will also run NFL Network in the lead up to each day of the Draft.

NFL Game Pass subscribers can watch NFL Network all week as well as a plethora of shows on demand including Path to the Draft, Good Morning Football, Total Access, Mock Draft Live and NFL Now. You can sign-up this week to Game Pass for GBP 7.99 to watch all the action unfold as well as any game from the past 8 seasons.

The BBC Sport website will feature articles and videos previewing the Draft and will also run a live blog during Round 1 of the Draft.

On radio talkSPORT 2 will have live coverage of Round 1 of the Draft with guests joining shows on talkSPORT as well to look ahead to the Draft.