Goodell offers SB VIP package in 'All In Challenge'

As the world continues to navigate through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, several celebrities have joined in to help launch the "All In Challenge," an initiative started by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin focused on raising money to help feed those in need.

After being challenged by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to participate in the fundraiser, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday night that he also is "all in" to the tune of a Super Bowl VIP package.

"Hey TB, I don't know much about social media but I do know about challenges and I accept your 'All In Challenge', Goodell said in a video posted via Twitter. "So, I wanna give two Super Bowl tickets on the 50-yard line, tickets to NFL Honors and to come down with me for the Super Bowl presentation after the game. I hope this works as a great challenge for a great cause, and thanks for all you're doing."

According to the initiative's official website, the All In Challenge "aims to be the world's largest digital fundraiser in history," and the project's organizers intend to achieve that goal by enlisting "the world's preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures [to] donate their most prized possessions and be challenged to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will be both available for online auction and as giveaways."

So far, the wide-range of incredible events up for auction include being invited by Brady to attend the Bucs' home opener, having a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, and playing H.O.R.S.E. and sitting courtside for a Lakers game with Magic Johnson.

Just prior to signing off, Goodell made sure to pay it forward by challenging actor and Chiefs superfan Eric Stonestreet and Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO and President David Baker to join the cause.