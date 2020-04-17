Which team is under the most pressure to nail 2020 NFL Draft?

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the pressure is mounting on decision-makers across the league.

Five teams (49ers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Raiders, Vikings) have multiple first-rounders this year, with Miami boasting three of the top 26 selections. The Dolphins are also one of seven teams (Broncos, Giants, Jaguars, Packers, Patriots, Vikings) that currently hold 10 or more total picks. Meanwhile, the Bears have just three selections in the first five rounds, including no first-, third- or fourth-rounders.

Whether they have a ton of draft capital or must make do with limited resources, already have playoff-ready rosters or desperately require to find a franchise cornerstone, all are feeling the crunch as they finalize their draft boards. In reviewing the varying degrees of urgency in this year's draft, one simple question emerged:

Which team is under the most pressure to nail the 2020 NFL Draft?

(Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on April 23, Rounds 2-3 will be held on April 24 beginning at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 will be held on April 25 beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via the NFL app and ESPN app.)



Brian Baldinger

Brian Baldinger

Giants can't afford another stale season This question feels a little silly because who doesn't need to win the draft? Every team aims to get to the pinnacle of the season, and it starts with the draft. That said, my pick is the This question feels a little silly because who doesn't need to win the draft? Every team aims to get to the pinnacle of the season, and it starts with the draft. That said, my pick is the New York Giants . They have gone through three head coaches in five years, and GM Dave Gettleman has been in and out of hot water since he was hired in 2018. Seemingly the one constant over the last five years is that the Giants have held a top-10 pick (four times), but they haven't improved much when doing so. The pressure is on Gettleman. Big time.