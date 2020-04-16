Jaguars GM focused on draft, not Ngakoue situation

A week after Yannick Ngakoue made his latest step in his campaign to get out of Jacksonville, the Jaguars had a chance to respond.

Their response: We're focused on the draft.

"I don't really have a whole lot of news on that outside of that we are a week away from the draft," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said Thursday, via Demetrius Harvey of Sports Illustrated's University of Florida site AllGators.

Ngakoue was the recipient of the franchise tag earlier this offseason, but he has yet to sign the tender, instead aiming to leverage it in a way to force a trade out of town. Jacksonville has yet to budge, with the edge rusher in his prime and remaining as one half of what was once a two-headed pass-rushing nightmare, with the other half being the since-traded Calais Campbell.

"I'm not really sure what team I will be landing at, but what type of team that I would love to join is a team that has great culture," Ngakoue said on April 7. "I really want to be part of a team that has great culture and winning is a habit. I don't want to be part of a team that losing is a norm or anything of that nature. I want to be part of something special."

As of now, he remains in Jacksonville. We'll see if that changes following the draft.