Yannick Ngakoue wants to be part of winning culture

Yannick Ngakoue continues his campaign to get out of Jacksonville.

The franchise-tagged pass-rusher reiterated his desire for the Jags to move on Tuesday on ESPN.

"(Talks on a long-term contract) kind of broke off," he said. "Everything happens for a reason, and not everything lasts forever. Things come to an end, and it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my career. And I'm forever thankful for what Jacksonville has brought to me and my family, but it's time to move on."

The Jags squatted on Ngakoue's rights by placing the franchise tag on the edge rusher. That hasn't stopped him from continuously pushing for a trade.

Asked what type of team he'd like to play for, Ngakoue's response reads as a shot at the team he's played for the past four seasons.

"I'm not really sure what team I will be landing at, but what type of team that I would love to join is a team that has great culture," he said. "I really want to be part of a team that has great culture and winning is a habit. I don't want to be part of a team that losing is a norm or anything of that nature. I want to be part of something special. Also, I just want to go to a place where I can make a great impact on the community, and just reach out to younger people that look up to me."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last week that the Jags have heard from multiple teams about possibly trading for Ngakoue, but Jacksonville won't give him away for little return.

The 25-year-old who compiled 37.5 sacks in four seasons with the Jags made his pitch to any team considering trading valuable assets.

"The first thing I would say to any (of the) 31 teams that would like to take me during the draft. I bring just a different a presence in the locker room, not just on the field," he said. "You can reach out to anybody that's ever played with me in Jacksonville the kind of intensity and aggressiveness I bring is different. In my opinion, I'm a top-five defensive end in this league -- top-three -- my play hasn't been able to be seen like that playing in Jacksonville -- not having too many prime-time games. So, if I ended up landing on a team that's prime-time, hopefully, I can show the world what I can do."

With the Jags holding out for a bounty of picks in exchange for the young edge-disruptor and Ngakoue continuing to push for his departure, things could come to a head as we get closer to the NFL Draft, which begins April 23.