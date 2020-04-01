Everything you need to know about the 2020 NFL Draft

UK fans have a number of options on how to watch the 2020 NFL Draft next week

Sky Sports have 24/7 NFL shows (including Path to the Draft and ProFootballTalk) on Sky Sports Action from Monday and will then show every Draft pick live across all 3 days of the Draft starting Thursday. They will also run NFL Network in the lead up to each day of the Draft.

NFL Game Pass subscribers can watch NFL Network all week as well as a plethora of shows on demand including Path to the Draft, Good Morning Football, Total Access, Mock Draft Live and NFL Now. You can sign-up this week to Game Pass for GBP 7.99 to watch all the action unfold as well as any game from the past 8 seasons.

The BBC Sport website will feature articles and videos previewing the Draft and will also run a live blog during Round 1 of the Draft.

On radio talkSPORT 2 will have live coverage of Round 1 of the Draft with guests joining shows on talkSPORT as well to look ahead to the Draft.

The NFL Draft - the annual selection of the leading players in America's college football - is always the flagship event of the league's offseason. And in even in such unusual and trying times, this year will be no different.

In recent years, the NFL Draft has been a travelling roadshow, taking in cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville. The 2020 edition was set to be held in Las Vegas from April 23-25. Instead, it will now be an entirely virtual draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the round one picks from the basement of his home 15 miles north of Manhattan. Television presentations will take place inside the houses of the presenters. And dozens and dozens of team officials, coaches and general managers will test the IT departments across the NFL as they log on remotely from their homes to select their latest batch of exciting young talent.

As one league official told NBC journalist Peter King in his recent Football Morning in America column: "This is obviously going to be a historic draft. It"l never be forgotten, but hopefully it'll never be repeated."

Picks-a-plenty

Due to a multitude of wheeling and dealing in recent months, some teams have more picks to play with than others heading into the NFL Draft. And the Miami Dolphins are top dogs in that department with 14 selections over the three days, including three in round one, five in the first two rounds and six in the top 100 - all NFL highs. Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Minnesota and San Francisco are the other teams to have multiple picks in the first round.

Slim Pickings

Six teams do not own a first-round selection in this draft - Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Chicago, LA Rams, Buffalo and Houston. Pittsburgh have just one pick in the top 100 selections (49th overall).

No first-round pick Reason

Indianapolis (13) DeForest Buckner trade

Pittsburgh (18) Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

Chicago (19) Khalil Mack trade

LA Rams (20) Jalen Ramsey trade

Buffalo (22) Stefon Diggs trade

Houston (26) Laremy Tunsil trade

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have the fewest picks in the 2020 NFL Draft with five, alongside the New Orleans Saints. Arizona, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Washington have six each.

10 to Watch - Offense

Joe Burrow - Quarterback - Lousiana State University

Heading into the 2019 college football season, very little fuss was being made about Joe Burrow. But after the greatest single-season explosion in NCAA history, he is the sure-fire top pick in this draft.

Mekhi Becton - Offensive Tackle - Louisville

At 6-foot-6 and 350 pounds, Becton is an athletic freak of nature and he should hear his name called very early. Putting his giant size to one side, he is also an accomplished and talented blocker.

Tua Tagovailoa - Quarterback - Alabama

Before he suffered a devastating hip injury in 2019, the whole football world seemed willing to 'Tank for Tua.' If he bounces back to full fitness, Tagovailoa will become a truly special NFL quarterback.

CeeDee Lamb - Wide Receiver - Oklahoma

This tall, lean and silky-smooth receiver averaged 19 yards per reception in college and should be an instant deep threat in the NFL. He headlines a stellar group of wide receivers in this 2020 class.

Jerry Jeudy - Wide Receiver - Alabama

Few receivers come into the NFL as rookies as polished as Jeudy. He is an excellent route-runner and his quick feet and ability to get open have seen him compared to Antonio Brown... in a good way!

Henry Ruggs - Wide Receiver - Alabama

Ruggs is rapid. At the NFL Combine in February, this blazing receiver and return specialist covered the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds. This big play waiting to happen should make a day one NFL impact.

Jedrick Wills - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

With heavy hands and a punch that would make Tyson Fury proud, Wills is expected to be a road-grading run blocker in the NFL. Given the value of linemen, expect Wills to be a top 10 selection.

Tristan Wirfs - Offensive Tackle - Iowa

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz has a reputation for churning out excellent blockers and Wirfs might be the best of the bunch. He has the tools to be a dominant right tackle or guard when he gets to the NFL.

D'Andre Swift - Running Back - Georgia

After starting his college career behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift excelled in his final two years by running with the power and explosiveness that has seen him compared to Josh Jacobs.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback - Oregon

Herbert could catapult into the top 10 - or even five - given his mouth-watering physical skills. He ticks every size and athleticism box and has an absolute cannon for an arm. But is he a true leader?

10 to Watch - Defense

Chase Young - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

Described by many as the best overall talent in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young has game-changing ability off the edge. Young recorded 27 sacks and 131 quarterback pressures in his final two years in college.

Jeffrey Okudah - Cornerback - Ohio State

With the speed and fluidity to mirror receivers all over the field, Okudah could play at a Pro Bowl level from day one in the NFL. He is also a willing and strong factor against the run. A star in the making.

Isaiah Simmons - Linebacker/Safety - Clemson

A modern-day chess piece of a defender who started his college career in coverage before being unleashed as a pass rusher. A truly unique talent who will thrive under a creative coordinator.

Derrick Brown - Defensive Tackle - Auburn

Brown has been compared to Fletcher Cox and is thought to be further along in his development, which is a scary thought. Has the power to overwhelm would-be blockers and is destined to be a star.

Javon Kinlaw - Defensive Tackle - South Carolina

It is the size (6-foot-5 and 315 pounds) and raw athletic ability that has scouts drooling over this 2019 Senior Bowl star. Kinlaw could become the same kind of interior force as Kansas City's Chris Jones.

Patrick Queen - Inside Linebacker - Louisiana State University

Queen has been rising fast to the point where he is now the top inside backer prospect ahead of Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray. Great range and instincts will make him a three-down defender.

Grant Delpit - Safety - Louisiana State University

Despite some nagging injuries in 2019, Delpit remains a true Pro Bowl talent. At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, Delpit has great size and movement skills and has drawn comparisons to Derwin James.

J. Henderson - Cornerback - Florida

This fast-rising gift of an athlete comes in an NFL-ready box and can be opened and relied upon from day one. Henderson grew up idolising Joe Haden and could be every bit as good as his hero.

Xavier McKinney - Safety - Alabama

Outstanding instincts and range suggest that McKinney is going to become a difference-making defender at the next level. Can be used all over a defense and is comfortable covering man to man.

J. Epenesa - Edge Rusher - Iowa

With tremendous pro size (6-foot-6 and 280 pounds) and the strength to throw offensive linemen around like rag dolls, Epenesa should be a 10-sacks-per-year defender in the NFL. A Pro Bowl talent.

By the Numbers

17-1... Joe Burrow threw 17 TD passes and just 1 interception when under pressure in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. That was the best mark in college football.

11.0... Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb averaged 11 yards after each of his catches during his college football career. Most among any receiver from a Power 5 conference.

4... Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons played at least 100 snaps in four different positions during the 2019 season - cornerback, safety, off-the-ball linebacker and edge rusher.

2... Look out for trades up and down in round one (and throughout the entire Draft, to be honest). The last two NFL Most Valuable Players - Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson - were chosen in round one after their respective teams - Kansas City and Baltimore - traded up to get them.

6,174... Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for a college football record 6,174 yards in three years at the school. He produced 3,921 of those rushing yards after first contact.

The Inside the Huddle podcast - featuring Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold - will record three shows around the NFL Draft.

Tuesday April 21 - Draft Preview

Friday April 24 - Reaction to round one

Monday April 27 - Reaction to entire NFL Draft