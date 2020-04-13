Roundup: 49ers re-sign former first-rounder Verrett

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed a pair of veteran cornerbacks to ensure depth heading toward the 2020 season.

The team announced it has re-signed Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson to one-year deals.

Verrett, a former first-round pick by the Chargers who went to a Pro Bowl in 2015, signed a one-year contract with San Francisco last year. The veteran, however, played in just one game before going on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 28-year-old sported sticky coverage skills early in his career but has been derailed by one injury after another. Verrett has played in just six games since 2015.

Johnson, a former fourth-round pick by the Niners in 2014, bounced around the NFL the past two years, playing with the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers before returning to San Francisco for seven games last season.

At this stage of their careers, neither is considered a starter, but add depth to the CB corps, which general John Lynch could add to in next week's draft.

Other Monday news from around the NFL:

» With Greg Zeurlein moving on to the Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams are signing Canadian Football League kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation, and XFL alum Austin MacGinnis. The team announced both on Monday.

Hajrullahu, who turns 30 on April 24, is a two-time CFL All-Star and won the Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. He kicked for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to start his career, then the Argonauts and with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats most recently. During his career, he's also handled punting duties. In 2019, he made 47 of his 55 field goals (85.5 percent), was 26-for-28 on point-after kicks and averaged 43.1 yards over 106 punts.

MacGinnis, a product of Kentucky, was perfect in five games for the XFL's Dallas Renegades, hitting on all 10 of his field goals.

» The Pittsburgh Steelers added some more former XFL players. The team announced it signed receiver Saeed Blacknall, who last played for the Los Angeles Wildcats, and defensive tackle Cavon Walker, who last played for the New York Guardians. Walker led the XFL with 4.5 sacks.

» The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday that they have re-signed defensive back and special teams contributor Neiko Thorpe. Thorpe has been the team's special teams captain the last two years.

» On the same day Hunter Henry is signing his franchise tag, Rapoport reported that the Chargers are also signing former XFL tight end Donald Parham Jr. After kicking for the Dallas Renegades this winter, Parham has reached an agreement with Los Angeles amidst five other NFL offers, Rapoport added.