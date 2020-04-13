Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospects for 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here. But before the next generation of NFL talent officially enters the league, let's take a look at my top 150 prospects in this class.
RANK
1
Joe Burrow, QB
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-3 1/2, 221 pounds, 9-inch hands.
Burrow didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, saying he would do everything at his pro day, which unfortunately was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks to me as if his speed would translate to a 4.78-second 40-yard dash. A five-year player, Burrow started out at Ohio State in 2015, redshirting as a freshman, then appeared in 10 games in 2016 and '17 as a backup, completing 29 of 39 passes with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. After losing the QB battle to Dwayne Haskins, Burrow left the Buckeyes for LSU. I was at his first game, when the Tigers faced Miami (Fla.), and while Burrow looked just OK, LSU won as an underdog, 33-17. Burrow brought his team from behind in Game 3 at Auburn to win 22-21 on a last-second drive, then won as an underdog again vs. Georgia via a 36-16 romp. Burrow reminds you of Peyton Manning. Burrow is faster than Manning, but his arm strength is equal -- it's good but not great. Burrow played on a team with lots of talent in 2019, including excellent receivers and a good running back who could catch the ball. Auburn tried to confuse Burrow with a new defense in Game 8 of the 2019 season, but he made adjustments quickly. Burrow finished the year with 60 touchdown passes and only six interceptions, competing 76.3 percent of his throws. He started 28 games at LSU with a 25-3 record. He's an athlete who was an all-state basketball player in Ohio in high school. His dad and two brothers played at Nebraska, but Nebraska did not make an offer to him when he was coming out of high school. Very smart and aware, Burrow has enough ability to start and take a team to the playoffs. Note that he completed 66.4 percent of his passes under pressure. He's also said to have good work habits.
RANK
2
Chase Young, DE
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-4 7/8, 264 pounds, 33 3/4-inch arms, did not work out at the combine.
The three-year player made 23 starts over the last two years. He is explosive and can change direction. He is not a physical player in the mold of former Buckeyes Joey and Nick Bosa, and he will jump around blockers. Young amassed 27 sacks over the past two seasons and 30 in his career. It looks like he has 4.7 speed. He was suspended for two games in 2019 for violating NCAA rules (he accepted a loan from a family friend but repaid it). Young's 131 quarterback pressures since 2018 are the most in FBS among edge players over that span.
RANK
3
Isaiah Simmons, LB
School: Clemson| Year: Junior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-3 5/8, 238 pounds, 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical jump, 11-foot broad jump, did not lift.
Simmons was in on 787 plays in 2019, including 225 at safety, 307 at linebacker and 257 at corner. The four-year player redshirted during his first year at Clemson. In his first year in high school, Simmons weighed in at just 140 pounds; he went on to be an all-state player in Kansas as both a defensive back and receiver. He also won the state long-jump title. After his redshirt 2016 season, Simmons did not start in 2017, then started 29 of 30 games from 2018 to '19. Simmons has great cover skills, as reflected in 10 pass breakups and 33 interceptions logged in 2019; he also tacked on eight sacks last season. I don't think he can play defensive back in the NFL, but he should be a good linebacker. I have some questions, based on the relatively small sample size we have of his performance at any one position, but Simmons is a playmaker who should start as a rookie and do well. I can't ever remember another player like this.
RANK
4
Justin Herbert, QB
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-6 1/4, 236 pounds, 4.68 40, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10-3 broad jump, 7.06-second three-cone.
A four-year player, Herbert was the MVP of the Senior Bowl game. He never called plays or took a snap under center at Oregon, where he made 42 starts and won 29 games while completing 64 percent of his passes, with 95 touchdowns against 23 interceptions. Herbert completed 69 percent of play-action passes over the past two years, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 11:0 against the blitz in 2019. He has a very strong arm. Herbert's receivers in 2018 and '19 were not outstanding. He was not highly sought-after as a high school recruit, but in one of his first games at Oregon, against California, Herbert put on a show, throwing five touchdown passes in the second half and overtime. His grandfather on his mother's side played at Oregon. Herbert is very smart. If you're wondering how important football is to Herbert, I asked Oregon coach Mario Cristobal that question on Sirius XM NFL Radio, and Cristobal said football is very important to Herbert. He could be the best quarterback in this class, but he needs better leadership skills.
RANK
5
Tua Tagovailoa, QB
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot, 217 pounds. Tagovailoa could not work out at the combine because of a dislocated hip suffered in 2019.
I watched his physicals at the combine, and he moved around well. Tagovailoa has a good, strong body build. He went to the same high school (Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii) as former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota. I was told he would likely play in the 2018 College Football Championship against Georgia, and he did, finishing with three TDs, including the game-winning pass, against one pick. Tagovailoa has a very strong arm. Does he have a durability problem? He completed 69.3 percent of his passes with 10.9 yards per attempt and an 87:11 TD-to-INT ratio over 24 starts (22 wins). I think his leadership will be off the charts, which is very important for QBs. He will lead an NFL team to the playoffs and play many years at a high level.
RANK
6
Derrick Brown, DT
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-4 5/8, 326 pounds, 5.16 40, 28 lifts, 27-inch vertical jump, 9-foot broad jump, 8.22 three-cone, 4.79 short shuttle.
Brown is a four-year player who made 40 starts. Brown registered 35 QB pressures in 2019 and ended his college career with 13 total sacks. He has great character, as evidenced by his decision to stay four years and play in the Outback Bowl. I wish he had run a little better, but he's a great person who will start and help as a rookie. You'd love to have him on your roster.
RANK
7
Jedrick Wills, OT
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-4 1/4, 312 pounds, 5.05 40, 34 1/4-inch arms, 34.5-inch vertical jump, 9-5 broad jump, 4.84 short shuttle, didn't lift.
Wills, who made 29 starts, gave up just one sack in his three years. The right tackle has some nasty in him, and he looks like a good athlete, as evidenced by his short shuttle time. He left the state of Kentucky to play at Alabama, where he did not redshirt. Wills will start and play for many years in the NFL.
RANK
8
Tristan Wirfs, OT
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-4 7/8, 320 pounds, 34-inch arms, 24 lifts on the bench press, 4.85 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.69 seconds, 10-1 broad jump, 4.68 short shuttle, 7.65 three-cone.
Wirfs has very good body control and started 33 games in three years, with 29 coming at right tackle and four at left tackle. He won the state wrestling championship back in high school and became the first ever true freshman to start at tackle under Kirk Ferentz at Iowa. Though Wirfs is just 21 years old, he should be a Year 1 starter in the NFL and has an All-Pro future.
RANK
9
Andrew Thomas, OT
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-5 1/8, 315 pounds, 5.22 40, 36 1/8-inch arms, 30.5-inch vertical jump, 9-1 broad jump, 4.66 short shuttle, 7.58 three-cone, 21 lifts.
Thomas, who started 41 games in his three years (15 at right tackle in 2017, then 26 at left tackle in '18 and '19), allowed five sacks on 1,021 pass-blocking snaps. He will start and play in the NFL for a long time. Thomas was a team captain at Georgia but he did not play in the 2019 Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor.
RANK
10
Mekhi Becton, OT
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-7 3/8, 364 pounds, 5.10 40, 35 3/8-inch arms, 23 lifts, no jumps or shuttles.
Becton gave up five sacks in three years, recording 1,222 pass-blocking snaps -- he was very hard to get around in pass protection, though he doesn't do a great job extending plays. He made 35 starts out of 35 games, developing into a very good left tackle in 2019. Becton is a better player than Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown, and he has the size and ability to play for a long time as a pro.
RANK
11
CeeDee Lamb, WR
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-1 5/8, 198 pounds, 4.50 40, 9 1/4-inch hands, 11 lifts, 34.5-inch vertical jump, 10-4 broad jump, no cones or shuttles.
A three-year starter, Lamb finished his college career with 32 touchdown catches while racking up 19 yards per catch. He made big plays in big games for Oklahoma, showing off good hands (he didn't log many drops). Lamb can run after the catch. He might not be as impactful as a rookie as former Sooner Hollywood Brown was with the Ravens in 2019, but Lamb will start. He's quick, with separation.
RANK
12
Jerry Jeudy, WR
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, 4.45 40, 9.5-inch hands, 35-inch vertical jump, 10-foot broad jump, 4.53 short shuttle.
A three-year player and two-year starter, Jeudy logged 159 catches with 26 touchdowns at Alabama. A very good route-runner with quickness and separation, he will start in Year 1, though he might not be as good as a rookie as A.J. Brown was with the Titans in 2019.
RANK
13
Jeff Okudah, CB
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot 1 1/8, 205 pounds, 4.48 40, 41-inch vertical jump, 11-3 broad jump, 11 lifts, no shuttles.
Okudah is a three-year player and one-year starter who allowed just two touchdowns on 113 career targets. He looks much better on tape than he did in his combine workout. After 15 starts, I wonder how physical he is -- I don't think he's as good as 2018 first-round pick (and fellow Ohio State product) Denzel Ward.
RANK
14
CJ Henderson, CB
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-3/4, 204 pounds, 4.39 40, 37.5-inch vertical jump, 10-7 broad jump, no shuttles, 20 lifts.
Henderson initially committed with Miami (Fla.), then de-committed and switched to Florida, where he made 27 career starts, including five as a true freshman, and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019. Henderson finished with 11 pass breakups but zero interceptions in 2019, ending his career with six total picks and 20 pass breakups. He is quiet -- talking almost in a whisper -- but will start as a rookie.
RANK
15
Javon Kinlaw, DT
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-5 1/8, 324; he did not work out at the combine.
Kinlaw is a three-year player (and junior college product) who was born in Trinidad and Tobago. He left the Senior Bowl early because of a knee issue after an impressive several days of practice. He's very strong at the point of attack, finishing 2019 with 40 QB pressures, and ended his South Carolina career with 10.5 sacks. He made 34 starts and earned first-team All-SEC honors.
RANK
16
Henry Ruggs, WR
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, 4.27 40, 42-inch vertical jump, 10-11 broad jump, no shuttles, 10 1/8-inch hands.
The three-year player had 98 catches for 1,716 yards, averaging 10.5 yards after the catch per reception in 2019. While the history of receivers who clock under 4.35 has not been especially good, Ruggs' speed does make him a threat. Ruggs posted 24 touchdown catches and also returned kickoffs. He has OK hands and does not excel as a route-runner; I'm not sure he'll ever be a No. 1 receiver. That said, he will scare people and looks better than former first-round pick John Ross.
RANK
17
K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 254 pounds, did not work out at the combine.
Chaisson made 17 starts at LSU, having missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 in Dallas. The team captain also was the defensive MVP of the Tigers' win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs (six tackles, two sacks) and notched 10 tackles against Alabama. Chaisson has the ability to succeed in the NFL.
RANK
18
Patrick Queen, LB
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-1/4, 229 pounds, ran 4.50 40, 35-inch vertical jump, 10-5 broad jump, 18 lifts.
The three-year player (and former high school running back) was a full-time starter for just one season (2019), finishing his LSU career with 131 tackles. He's not a good take-on player, but he has ability and coverage skills. Queen played in a very good program; he's a pick 25-pick 40-type player.
RANK
19
Austin Jackson, OT
School: USC | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-4 7/8, 322 pounds, 5.07 40, 31-inch vertical jump, 9-7 broad jump, 7.95 three-cone, 27 lifts.
A three-year player who started 25 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, Jackson allowed four sacks on 562 pass-blocking snaps in 2019. He donated bone marrow to his younger sister in the summer of 2019 and did not miss a game. The owner of 34 1/8-inch arms, Jackson has good upside as someone who earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2019. His grandfather was a 12th-round pick by Green Bay in 1976. Jackson will start in 2020.
RANK
20
Kenneth Murray, LB
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-2 3/8, 237 pounds, 4.52 40, 38-inch vertical jump, 10-9 broad jump, no cone or shuttles, 21 lifts.
A three-year player who started every game (42), Murray registered 335 tackles, including 37 for loss, with 9.5 sacks in his time at Oklahoma. He plays hard on every play -- you see No. 9 all over the field. Murray can play in space or blitz, and he will be a good NFL linebacker. He has great body build and could start in his first year in the league.
RANK
21
Jordan Love, QB
School: Utah State | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-3 3/4, 224 pounds, 4.74 40, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 9-10 broad jump, 7.21 three-cone, 4.52 short shuttle, 10 1/2-inch hands.
A four-year player, Love's only FBS offer was from Utah State, where he made 32 starts over three years. He redshirted in 2016 and had a very good 2018, with 32 touchdowns against 16 picks, then went through a down 2019 (20:17 TD-to-INT ratio) when a new coaching staff was put in place. Love has a very strong arm but is not very accurate. He was cited for marijuana possession on Dec. 14, 2019, but the case was later dismissed. He also posted 10 interceptions against zone coverage in 2019. He looks better than he plays. I would not take him in Round 1, but he has ability and could be a good project, even if he needs work.
RANK
22
Ross Blacklock, DT
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-3 1/8, 290 pounds, 4.90 40, 8-11 broad jump, 29-inch vertical jump, no lifts, 4.67 short shuttle, 7.77 three-cone.
A big-time recruit out of high school, sought after by schools like Alabama and Texas A&M, Blacklock redshirted in 2016 for TCU, then started every game in 2017. An Achilles injury in the preseason prevented him from playing in 2018, but he proceeded to earn first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. His father, Jimmy, is in the University of Texas basketball Hall of Fame. Blacklock lost 25 pounds rehabbing after the Achilles injury. If his medical checks turn out OK, he will be a starter as an NFL rookie.
RANK
23
Ezra Cleveland, OT
School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, 4.93 40, 30-inch vertical jump, 9-3 broad jump, 4.46 short shuttle, 7.26 cone, 30 lifts.
I love the fact that Cleveland did a complete workout, and he had a great one. After redshirting in 2016, the four-year player started 40 games at left tackle, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in two consecutive years. Cleveland was hurt in 2019 but only missed one game (against Portland State). I like his upside.
RANK
24
Jonathan Taylor, RB
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior
Measurables: 5-foot-10 1/4, 226 pounds, 4.39 40, 7.01 three-cone, 4.24 short shuttle, 17 lifts.
In 41 games (40 starts), Taylor logged 926 carries for 6,174 yards (6.7 per carry). He also posted 3.93 yards after contact per carry in 2019 and 219 career missed tackles, and he's learning to catch better. The big knock on him is the relatively high fumbled total (19 in 926 carries). He will be OK, he just has to correct that fumbling issue. Taylor never missed a game with injury.
RANK
25
Grant Delpit, S
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-2 1/2, 213 pounds, did not work out at the combine.
Delpit started 37 games at LSU, recording eight picks and seven sacks. He appears to have coverage skills, having forced incompletions on 18.2 percent of his targets in 2019, per PFF. He amassed 199 tackles over three years, though he also missed on a lot of tackles. Delpit dealt with injury issues in 2019 and did not work out at the combine.
RANK
26
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 266 pounds, did not run, 34-inch vertical jump, 10-foot broad jump, 20 lifts.
The three-year player made 25 starts, collecting 17.5 sacks over the past two years. He overcame significant tragedy as a youngster, including the drowning death of his father, who was saving 2-year-old Yetur, in 2000. Gross-Matos' best position is left end. I can't understand why he didn't run at the combine, but he should start and play in the NFL. Gross-Matos earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019.
RANK
27
Trevon Diggs, CB
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-1 3/8, 205 pounds.
Why didn't Diggs work out at the combine? His brother, Stefon Diggs, played receiver at Minnesota before being traded to Buffalo this offseason. Trevon Diggs came to Alabama as a receiver, as well. Trevon has the traits you want to see, including ball skills, good length and what looks like 4.5 speed, with quickness. He's a good bet to start in 2020. He made 19 starts with four picks at Alabama. I like his size.
RANK
28
A.J. Terrell, CB
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-1 1/8, 195 pounds, 4.42 40, 34.5-inch vertical jump, 10-9 broad jump, no shuttles, 15 lifts.
Terrell played three years and made 30 starts at Clemson. He had a bad game against LSU in the College Football National Championship, giving up three big plays to LSU wide receiver J'Marr Chase, who is very good. That said, Terrell has good mental toughness and is better than Trayvon Mullen, who was picked by the Raiders in Round 2 in 2019. Terrell finished his Clemson tenure with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups. He posted a very good combine workout and will start in 2020.
RANK
29
Josh Jones, OT
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, 5.27 40, 28.5-inch vertical jump, 9-1 broad jump, 24 lifts, 33 7/8-inch arms.
Jones had a big week at the Senior Bowl, where he looked the part of a good athlete. The five-year player started 45 games, allowing 11 sacks on 1,800 pass-blocking plays. Jones, who played left tackle, improved over the last season. Though it's not likely to happen in 2020, he will become a starter in the NFL and play for a long time.
RANK
30
Brandon Aiyuk, WR
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
Measurables: 5-foot-11 5/8, 205 pounds, 4.5 40, 9 3/4-inch hands, 40-inch vertical jump, 10-8 broad jump, no shuttles.
The junior college transfer only played two years at ASU, and he only started one full season, in 2019. He's a very strong runner after the catch, collecting 378 yards after contact last season, which he finished with 65 catches for 1,192 yards. He's very good on kickoff and punt returns, averaging 31.9 yards per kick in 2019 and 16.1 yards per punt. Aiyuk plays a lot like Deebo Samuel, who made an impact as a rookie last season with the 49ers. Aiyuk is better than N'Keal Harry, who was picked in the first round by the Pats in 2019. Until we see how the core-muscle surgery he underwent this month will impact him, I'm not factoring that into my rankings.
RANK
31
Justin Jefferson, WR
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-1 1/4, 4.43 40, 37.5-inch vertical jump, 10-6 broad jump, no shuttles, 9 1/8-inch hands.
Jefferson caught 111 passes in 2019, with 18 touchdown catches, including four recorded in the Tigers' College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma. The three-year player (27 starts) is from a very athletic family -- his father played basketball at Nebraska, and his two brothers also played football at LSU. Jefferson is a very good route-runner who makes hard catches and will block. Former receivers coach Jerry Sullivan liked him a lot.
RANK
32
Xavier McKinney, S
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-3/8, 201 pounds, 4.63 40, 36-inch vertical jump, 10-2 broad jump, no shuttles, 19 lifts, 8 5/8-inch hands.
The three-year player made 38 starts at Alabama. He's kind of a 'tweener, lacking corner speed and possessing the build of a safety. McKinney had six sacks and five interceptions. He's a good player, but does he have one outstanding trait that will enable him to make his mark in the NFL?
RANK
33
Zack Baun, LB
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-2 3/8, 238 pounds, 4.65 40, 32.5-inch vertical jump, 9-7 broad jump, 4.31 short shuttle, 7.00 three-cone, 24 lifts.
A five-year player, Baun only played three seasons (redshirting for one and missing another with injury) and spent two as a starter. The high school quarterback is an athlete who racked up 139 tackles in 27 starts in 2018 and '19. Last season, Baun produced 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He can play in space and should start, thanks to his athletic ability.
RANK
34
Matt Hennessy, C
School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-3 7/8, 307, 5.18 40, 30-inch vertical jump, 9-2 broad jump, 4.60 short shuttle, 7.45 three-cone, 23 lifts.
I love that he did everything at the combine -- and that he worked out well. Hennessy's brother, Thomas Hennessy, plays long snapper for the Jets. The four-year player redshirted in 2016, then started 36 games over the next three years. He should start and play for many years in the NFL.
RANK
35
Isaiah Wilson, OT
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-6 1/2, 350 pounds, 5.32 40, 29-inch vertical jump, 9-2 broad jump, 5.07 short shuttle, 8.26 three-cone, 35 1/2-inch arms, 26 lifts.
The three-year player redshirted in 2017, then made 24 starts in 2018 and '19. Wilson looks good on tape. The tough, nasty right tackle might be one year away from being ready to start, but as of now, he projects as a starter in 2021.
RANK
36
Marlon Davidson, EDGE
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-3 3/8, 303 pounds, 5.04 40, 21 lifts.
Davidson started 51 games for Auburn, finishing his career there with 17 sacks and 175 total tackles, including 29.5 tackles for loss. He also registered three blocked kicks in 2018. His best position is left defensive end. I wish he had run better, because he has the kind of character and production you want to see. Davidson will be a steady player for a long time
RANK
37
D'Andre Swift, RB
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Measurables: 5-foot-8 1/4, 212 pounds, 4.48 40, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10-1 broad jump, no lifts, no shuttles.
A three-year player who made 17 starts and played in 43 games, Swift finished his Georgia career with 2,885 rushing yards on 440 attempts. His yards-per-carry mark (6.6) was the best of any player in school history with more than 40 career carries. Swift also logged 1,334 yards after contact over his last two years, in addition to 73 career catches. He has the quickness to excel and he has good hands -- he's a better back than James Conner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
RANK
38
J.K. Dobbins, RB
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Measurables: 5-foot-9 1/2, 209 pounds, 23 lifts, did nothing else at the combine.
Dobbins started all three years at Ohio State, playing in 42 games and starting 40. He posted 2,003 rushing yards in 2019, the most ever in a single season by an Ohio State player, and finished with a career yards-per-carry mark of 6.2, with 38 rushing touchdowns and 725 carries. He' s a good receiver (71 career catches) and logged 1,207 yards after contact in 2019 while also forcing 73 missed tackles.
RANK
39
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE
School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-5 6 1/2, 258 pounds, 4.49 40, no jumps or shuttles.
The four-year player is a take-a-chance prospect who is 70 percent boom and 30 percent bust. He has outstanding physical talent, but I'm not sure he's ever been pushed. After redshirting in 2016, Okwuegbunam started seven games in '17 and nine in each of the next two years, logging a total of 98 catches and 23 scoring grabs, including 16 red-zone touchdown catches, the most by a tight end in FBS since 2017.
RANK
40
A.J. Epenesa, DE
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-5 1/8, 275 pounds, 5.04 40, 32.5-inch vertical jump, 9-9 broad jump, 17 lifts.
In 2019, his first year as a starter, he registered 58 quarterback pressures, most in the Big Ten, and 26.5 sacks. The three-year player did not have a good workout in Indianapolis, and I wonder just how he got all these sacks. Epenesa made first-team All-Big Ten in 2019.
RANK
41
Neville Gallimore, DT
School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, 4.79 40, no jumps, 5.01 short shuttle, 7.97 three-cone, 23 lifts.
The five-year player became the first Canadian to compete in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in high school. Gallimore, who had a very good Senior Bowl, made 27 starts over the past two years at Oklahoma. He's competitive, strong and makes plays because of his quickness.
RANK
42
Jalen Reagor, WR
School: TCU | Year: Junior
Measurables: 5-foot-10 5/8, 206 pounds, 4.47 40, 42-inch vertical jump, 11-6 broad jump, 4.46 short shuttle, 7.31 three-cone.
Reagor has strong hands but will drop some easy ones. His father, Montae Reagor, spent nine years in the NFL and was a second-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 1999. I think Jalen Reagor could be a very good corner, but Montae is against the idea of a position switch. Reagor can return punts and kickoffs. He had 22 touchdown catches in his three years at TCU.
RANK
43
Jordan Brooks, LB
School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6 foot, 240 pounds, 4.54 40.
Brooks started 45 of 47 games for Texas Tech, finishing his time there with 367 career tackles. He played very well in 2019; he's fast and will compete. Brooks can play all three downs and has excellent character. If the shoulder injury he suffered in 2019 has healed, he will start in 2020.
RANK
44
Lynn Bowden, WR
School: Kentucky | Year: Junior
Measurables: 5-foot-10 5/8, 204 pounds, 9 3/4-inch hands, 13 lifts.
Bowden was not heavily recruited out of high school in Youngstown, Ohio, but he's an athlete who posted 114 catches in three years at Kentucky, gaining extra notoriety by splitting his time between receiver (five games) and quarterback (eight) in 2019. He's very tough and possesses plus special teams talent; he's really turned his life around.
RANK
45
Tee Higgins, WR
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, did not work out at the combine, though he did run a 4.58 40 and a 4.53 short shuttle at his pro day.
The three-year player played in 43 games, with 30 starts. His pro day workout was good but not special enough to warrant his being selected in the first round. Higgins registered 27 receiving touchdowns at Clemson.
RANK
46
Michael Pittman, WR
School: USC | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, 4.52 40, 36.5-inch vertical jump, 10-1 broad jump, 13 lifts, 4.14 short shuttle, 6.96 three-cone.
A four-year player who made 30 starts, the long-armed Pittman (32.5 inches) was named first-team All-Pac 12 for his special teams work in 2017. Pittman is a big receiver, leaving college with 171 career catches and 19 touchdowns. He also has experience returning punts and kicks. I like the fact that he ran and worked out at the combine. His father, Michael Pittman, played running back in the NFL and was part of the Jon Gruden-coached Bucs team that won Super Bowl XXXVII.
RANK
47
Cesar Ruiz, C
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-2 3/4, 307 pounds, 5.08 40, 33-inch vertical jump, 9-5 broad jump, 4.64 short shuttle, 7.91 three-cone, 28 lifts.
The three-year player made 26 starts at center over the past two years, after making five starts as a true freshman in 2017. Ruiz allowed three sacks on 995 career pass plays. He spent two years at IMG Academy in high school and was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2019. Ruiz should be good but not great -- a steady player in the NFL.
RANK
48
Jordan Elliott, DT
School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)
Measurables: 6-foot-3 7/8, 302 pounds, 5.02 40, 27.5-inch vertical jump, 4.73 short shuttle, 24 lifts.
He transferred from Texas, where he just was not happy, to join his former line coach at Missouri in 2017. This rating is based on his 2019 play at Missouri. Elliott has a chance to start and be a steady player.
RANK
49
Denzel Mims, WR
School: Baylor | Year: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-2 7/8, 207 pounds, 4.38 40, 38.5-inch vertical jump, 10-11 broad jump, 6.66 three-cone, 4.43 short shuttle.
On tape, Mims doesn't play as fast as someone with 4.38 speed. A four-year player who made 35 starts, Mims collected 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns. Mims won the battle on 20 contested catches in 2019. He has a thin lower body, but he's a good athlete, having played basketball and won the state 200-meter championship in high school. He is a good person and a hard worker.
RANK
50
Justin Madubuike, DT
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-2 5/8, 293 pounds, 4.83 40, 7.37 three-cone.
A four-year player (he redshirted in 2016) who made 25 starts, Madubuike recorded 11 sacks over the past two years. He has lots of quickness, as reflected in the 85 QB pressures he's registered in that same span. He is strong (31 lifts at the combine), athletic and has starting talent.
Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.