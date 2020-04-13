Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospects for 2020 NFL Draft

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

Measurables: 6-foot-3 1/2, 221 pounds, 9-inch hands.



Burrow didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, saying he would do everything at his pro day, which unfortunately was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks to me as if his speed would translate to a 4.78-second 40-yard dash. A five-year player, Burrow started out at Ohio State in 2015, redshirting as a freshman, then appeared in 10 games in 2016 and '17 as a backup, completing 29 of 39 passes with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. After losing the QB battle to Dwayne Haskins, Burrow left the Buckeyes for LSU. I was at his first game, when the Tigers faced Miami (Fla.), and while Burrow looked just OK, LSU won as an underdog, 33-17. Burrow brought his team from behind in Game 3 at Auburn to win 22-21 on a last-second drive, then won as an underdog again vs. Georgia via a 36-16 romp. Burrow reminds you of Peyton Manning. Burrow is faster than Manning, but his arm strength is equal -- it's good but not great. Burrow played on a team with lots of talent in 2019, including excellent receivers and a good running back who could catch the ball. Auburn tried to confuse Burrow with a new defense in Game 8 of the 2019 season, but he made adjustments quickly. Burrow finished the year with 60 touchdown passes and only six interceptions, competing 76.3 percent of his throws. He started 28 games at LSU with a 25-3 record. He's an athlete who was an all-state basketball player in Ohio in high school. His dad and two brothers played at Nebraska, but Nebraska did not make an offer to him when he was coming out of high school. Very smart and aware, Burrow has enough ability to start and take a team to the playoffs. Note that he completed 66.4 percent of his passes under pressure. He's also said to have good work habits.