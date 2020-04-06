Rob Gronkowski is your new WWE 24/7 champion

Rob Gronkowski can add a championship belt to his trophy case.

The former NFL tight end became the current WWE 24/7 champion by pinning friend Mojo Rawley during Wrestlemania 36's second night.

Watch Gronk break off from hosting the two-night event to jump from a small balcony, knock out a procession of wrestlers, and run off with the 24/7 belt.

Gronk hinted that he had eyes for Rawley's title earlier on Sunday night, saying his three Super Bowl titles were "in the past."

Per 24/7 rules, Gronk's challengers don't require a ring to take away his title. He must now be prepared to defend his title anytime, anywhere.

His first big WWE match might come later this year in front of his old home fans at Boston's TD Garden on Aug. 23 -- if the sports world returns to normal by then.

Until then, Tom Brady's former top target better keep his head on a swivel.