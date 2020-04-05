OBJ's catch, Rodgers SB, Mahomes-Brady I airing today

Every few years, a player will come along and perform athletic feats never seen before. Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham and Patrick Mahomes surely would suffice from the past decade.

Sunday's slate of NFL replays takes us back to their salad days.

Super Bowl XLV between the Steelers and Packers will air at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. The 2011 thriller features two powerhouse franchises and Rodgers in just his third season as a starter, leading Green Bay to its fourth Super Bowl title while earning game MVP honors in the process.

A Cowboys-Giants clash that includes the defining moment of Beckham's career is up next on NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m. It came in Week 12 of the 2014 season when the former New York wideout was still a rookie. He'd already torched Dallas for three touchdowns in five quarters against the division foe. On the first play of the second quarter, he made what some regard as the greatest catch in NFL history. OBJ would finish with 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns that day. But was it enough for a Big Blue victory?

The tripleheader concludes on NBCSN at 9:30 p.m., with a second-year Patrick Mahomes making his first start opposite Tom Brady. The Chiefs and Patriots combined for 83 points and 946 total yards, and Mahomes threw four touchdowns in the second half. Brady earned a significant milestone of his own in the 2018 shootout that went down to the wire and served as a prequel to their AFC championship bout later that season.