Tom Brady pledges 10 million meals in COVID-19 relief

NFL players and teams continued to support COVID-19 relief efforts across the country in a variety of ways Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced that he is partnering with private aviation company, Wheels Up, for their "Meals Up initiative", an effort Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have been at the forefront of. Brady is set to supply 10 million meals to Feeding America.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey launched the "22 and You" initiative to support healthcare workers in the Carolinas.

"I am moved by the heroic and selfless efforts of our frontline healthcare providers throughout the Carolinas and beyond," McCaffrey said in a statement via Twitter. "As such, I have decided to launch an effort to help them in their life-saving work."

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, in conjunction with the Thielen Foundation, is committing $75,000 to three Minnesota-based organizations focused on helping youth and their families during this difficult time continue to reach their full potential.

On March 15, the Thielen Foundation made a $25,000 donation to Second Harvest Heartland to help feed students during this period that would otherwise go without meals.

The Thielen Foundation is also partnering with KFAN and iHeart Radio-Minneapolis to host the "Thielen Foundation Minnesota COVID-19 Relief Radiothon" on April 9 to raise additional funds for COVID-19 Relief.

.@athielen19 is continuing to help during the COVID-19 crisis.



The Thielen Foundation will donate $100k to organizations that are supporting families in need.



He is also organizing a radioathon on @KFAN1003 next week to continue fundraising efforts.



The New England Patriots team plane also transported 1.2 million N95 masks from China back to the U.S. on Thursday -- an effort that required work from the Krafts, the governor of Massachusetts, the U.S. State Department and China's counsel general in New York.

Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry personally donated $15,000 to provide hygiene products to East Cleveland City School District students and families amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced.

"Although we are facing unprecedented challenges right now, it is important to remember that we are all in this together," said Landry. "I love the City of Cleveland, and I want to make sure our communities have the support that they need to stay safe and healthy. We hope these items will help ease burdens and protect the well-being of the families and students of East Cleveland."