Payton: Tom Brady makes NFC South 'a lot stronger'

Tom Brady signing in Tampa Bay makes the NFC South one of the most interesting and potentially most hotly contested divisions in 2020.

Upon moving from an AFC East which he'd dominated for nearly two decades to the NFC South, Brady commented on the difficulty of his new division.

Brady's new division foes concur that the future Hall of Fame quarterback joining the Buccaneers bolsters the NFC South.

"It was a great sign by Tampa, and this division has gotten a lot stronger," New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said, via the Times-Picayune.

Brady helped the New England win 11 straight AFC East titles and 17 division crowns in his 20 years with the Patriots.

The Saints have won the past three NFC South titles and are retooled for another run with Drew Brees' return. The Atlanta Falcons boast stars Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, who lifted Dan Quinn's team to a Super Bowl appearance four seasons ago. And the Carolina Panthers remain a wild card with new coach Matt Rhule taking over.

The Bucs made the biggest splash this offseason adding Brady to an already potent offense and kept most of their key pieces in the defensive front. The G.O.A.T. moving to Tampa makes the NFC South much more fascinating than last year.

Payton called the signing a "big change" to the division.

"It's also what he brings to the rest of the team," Payton said of Brady. "One of the great strengths a player like Tom has is those others around him get better. I'm sure that we'll see an entirely different type of Tampa Bay team because of his presence."