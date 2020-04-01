Saints, Packers virtually visiting with QB Jordan Love

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love continues to create buzz as we barrel towards the 2020 NFL Draft later this month.

Love combines tantalizing skills with a big arm and athletic ability and can make plays in and out of the structure of the offense. His inconsistent play in 2019, surrounded by lesser weaponry, however, could give teams pause to pull the trigger on the quarterback early in the first round.

With the NFL lockdown in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams continue to do groundwork on the young signal-caller.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts have been in contact with Love via FaceTime and other virtual methods, per a source informed of the meetings.

With Love projected to go anywhere from the top-10 through the back half of the first round, the bounty of teams speaking with the quarterback isn't a surprise.

The Packers (pick 30) and Saints (pick 24) are in search of potential long-term solutions at the position behind two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, respectively. Each could offer Love the chance to learn from a veteran for a year or two -- ala Patrick Mahomes or Rodgers himself -- to refine his raw skill set. Many scouts believe Love would benefit from a year of seasoning before being tossed into the fire.

Love previously met with the Dolphins (picks 5, 18, 26) before the NFL shuttered pre-draft visits. The virtual follow-up meeting with the quarterback typifies the length teams go to scout and get to know quarterbacks. If Miami doesn't snag the quarterback they desire in the top-5, they could make a play for a signal-caller like Love later in the first-round.

The Raiders (picks 12, 19) continue to do their due diligence on quarterbacks despite having starter Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota on the roster. The Vegas brass already had a video call with Oregon's Justin Herbert. GM Mike Mayock has consistently said he'd consider drafting a quarterback if it presented a potential upgrade. Meeting Love and Herbert continues that trend. If either fall to the Raiders, would coach Jon Gruden stump for a potential future face of the franchise?

The Chargers (pick 6) seem destined to draft a signal-caller high in the draft with veteran Tyrod Taylor the only viable option at this point. L.A. also previously virtually met with Herbert.

The Colts could be an interesting option for Love with Phillip Rivers signing just a one-year deal in Indy and backup Jacoby Brissett also a free agent after 2020. In Indianapolis, Love would have the potential to sit for a season as the Colts see how much Rivers has left in the tank. Without a first-round pick, Indy could jump back into the first round if Love falls to the later stages (as the Ravens did to land Lamar Jackson). GM Chris Ballard could also be doing his due diligence in case Love drops out of the first-round altogether, with the Colts sitting at No. 34 overall.

Given the broad range of where Love could land, it's unsurprising a cornucopia of teams is checking in on the Utah State product. The most important position in sports necessitates deep dives to ensure every effort to select the right player. With that in mind, it wouldn't be a shock if additional teams put Love on their FaceTime schedules in the coming weeks.