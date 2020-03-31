Tom Brady still 'TB12' with Bucs, Godwin to wear No. 14

That solves it. TB will head to TB with the same numeric identification he's had for his entire NFL career.

The Buccaneers on Tuesday announced Tom Brady will wear No. 12 for Tampa Bay with a full story on the team's site detailing the number selection.

The answer you've been waiting for...



Tom Brady: 1â£2â£



Chris Godwin: 1â£4â£ â Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay's breakout star receiver, has worn 12 since arriving in 2017. Shortly after the news Brady would be moving south to join the Buccaneers, Godwin said he'd willingly give his jersey number to Brady "out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished," but there was no official word until Tuesday. Godwin will switch to No. 14 in what he told the team's official site didn't involve a transaction, but a simple change to honor one of the game's legends.

Brady's representation has started to adjust his brand to reflect his move to Tampa, filing for a trademark for "TB x TB" earlier this month. They won't have to explore a makeover for his lifestyle brand, though, as TB12 can remain as is thanks to the numeric continuity. All it will need is a fresh coat of paint.