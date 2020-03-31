Calais Campbell: Ravens trade gives me 'chance to win'

The proverbial clock is ticking for Calais Campbell, who turns 34 in September.

The 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year crafted some successful seasons during his three-year run with the Jaguars, something he is quite proud of. But, after being traded to the Ravens earlier this month, Campbell is now a member of arguably one of the top teams in the NFL heading into the 2020 season.

During a recent appearance on the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, Campbell told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that playing for a "young and talented" team that is "full of potential" appealed greatly to him while evaluating the long-term potential of his next destination.

"So, we're going back and forth on the price and then as more information came about, it was one of those things where it was like, 'I could probably get you more money elsewhere' but I told him my main goal was to have a chance to win," Campbell told Rapoport regarding the message he relayed to his agent following the trade.

Campbell revealed that he first became aware that he could be traded around Pro Bowl time in February. Upon finding out that the finalization of the Baltimore trade was contingent on him and his new team working out an extension, the hulking defensive end let it be known that winning was more important than the figures on his contract at this stage of his career.

Earlier this month, Campbell stated in an interview with the team's official website that the move motivated him, saying, "I'm always trying to prove them wrong," in reference to people who believe it's best to get rid of players as they age regardless of whether their production declines or not.

Although the numbers on Campbell's new contract don't quite match those on the remaining years of his Jacksonville deal, the five-time Pro Bowler isn't crying over spilled dollar signs. He just wants to make sure his superior talent is being invested in a positive way.

"Obviously, this is a business and you got to think about the financial reward that comes from the value I bring, but, at the same time, I made a lot of money in this league and I only got so many prime years left. I want to really capitalize on this one and I feel like Baltimore was a great choice. And they still paid me pretty good so it's not too bad."