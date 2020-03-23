Campbell motivated by 'trying to prove them wrong'

The Jacksonville Jaguars viewed Calais Campbell as an asset worth shedding in their rebuilding, trading him to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick.

The compensation belies the type of player Campbell is, even as he putts out the final few holes on the back nine of his NFL career. The 33-year-old remains one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, capable of collapsing the pocket with his massive size.

In talking with the Ravens' official team website, Campbell said he's motivated by the trade.

"I pay attention when people get traded. In the back of my mind, I wondered what I'd get traded for if I ever got traded," he said. "I'm perfectly fine with the way it went down. I'm going to be 34 years old this year. For some reason, it doesn't matter how much production you have, when you turn a certain age, guys are trying to get rid of you before you just can't do it anymore. That's good motivation for me, because I'm always trying to prove them wrong."

The Ravens not only stole Campbell for a fifth-round pick, but they also got to work on a new two-year, $27 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week.

Entering his 13th season, Campbell might be getting up in age, but his production is unquestionable. Last season, the veteran earned the second-highest grade from Pro Football Focus among edge defenders who played at least 20 percent of the snaps. His 71 total pressures ranked ninth in the league, tied with the Chargers' Joey Bosa, and ahead of the likes of Khalil Mack (70).

With his length and power, Campbell remains a handful for younger offensive linemen. He can bully blockers, crush the pocket, and destroy the run game.

Headed to Baltimore, he's out to prove he's still a difference-maker.

"I feel like my best football has come over the age of 30," Campbell said. "The last three years, I feel like I've been in my ultimate prime -- 31, 32, 33. I'm hoping I can keep that going. I've spent so much time and effort taking care of my body."