Roundup: Lions, Geronimo Allison agree to 1-year deal

Geronimo Allison had to wait a bit to find a new team, but he didn't have to go too far to find it.

The former Packers wide receiver has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, the team announced. Allison is set to earn $910,000 with a $137,500 signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The later signing is indicative of what has been a rough market for wide receivers, who aren't in particular demand this offseason because of what's viewed as a historically deep draft class at the position.

Allison, moreover, isn't coming off the best of seasons. Despite increased opportunity in Green Bay, the fifth-year wideout caught just 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. Just a year earlier, he got off to a fast start before a concussion and groin injury forced him to miss 11 games.

The 6-foot-3 target joins an underrated Lions receiving corps, headed by Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, who re-signed last month. Detroit has agreed to pay Allison the maximum amount for the veteran's minimum as he tries to re-establish himself within a familiar NFC North.

After going undrafted in 2016, Allison caught 89 passes for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns over four seasons with the Packers, mostly as a reserve.

Elsewhere in transactional news Sunday:

» Cornerback Ronald Darby is also moving on but remaining in the same division from 2019. The former Eagles cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins worth $3 million, per Rapoport. Darby is ranked No. 61 on NFL.com's Top 101 free agents of 2020. The talented sixth-year DB missed 20 games over the last three years in Philadelphia, including half the 2018 season because of a torn ACL. His new contract has a max value of $4 million, Rapoport added.