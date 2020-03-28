Derek Wolfe agrees to 1-year deal with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have found their free-agent defensive lineman.

Longtime Broncos DL Derek Wolfe has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source. The deal is worth $3 million fully guaranteed with another $3 million in incentives.

The signing comes after the Ravens' initial deal with free-agent DT Michael Brockers fell through on Friday morning. Brockers proceeded to re-sign with the Rams that morning.

Wolfe chose the Ravens after also being courted by the Houston Texans, Rapoport added.

Wolfe, 30, brings plenty of experience to the Ravens defensive front after spending all eight years of his career in Denver. Last season Wolfe's year was cut short thanks to an elbow injury that put him on injured reserve in December. Wolfe ended 2019 with 7 sacks in 12 games played.

Wolfe is another figure in the revamping of Baltimore's defensive line this offseason. The versatile DL is likely to replace DT Michael Pierce, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings via free agency. The Ravens made a major trade in getting DE Calais Campbell from the Jaguars earlier this month and Wolfe is sure to benefit from a revitalized squad now wearing the purple and black.