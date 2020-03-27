Cowboys sign former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein

The Dallas Cowboys added another kicker.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is signing a three-year contract in Dallas worth a base value of $7.5 million, per sources informed of the pact.

Zuerlein reunites with his former L.A. special teams coach John Fassel, who joined the Cowboys' new coaching staff this season.

The man known as Greg The Leg spent his first eight seasons with the Rams, connecting on a career 82 percent of 245 field-goal attempts. The booming kicker has connected on at least one 54-plus yard field-goal attempt in each season, with two 60-plus yarders, including a career-high of 61 yards. He's made 60 percent of his 50-plus yard attempts for his career.

In 2019, Zuerlein connected on 24 of 33 field goals, for a career-low 72.7 percent, but didn't miss a single one of his 42 extra-point tries.

The signing doubles down on the Cowboys' attempt to find a kicker solution after last year kicked off disastrously with Brett Maher.

Zuerlein joins Kai Forbath in Dallas, who finished out the 2019 campaign going 10-of-10. The Cowboys re-signed Forbath earlier this month to a one-year deal. Zurelein's contract, coupled with Fassel's familiarity, however, gives Greg the leg up in any competition.