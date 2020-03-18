Cowboys re-signing kicker Kai Forbath

Amid much drama and ballyhoo went the Cowboys' 2019 season.

One of their largest conundrums was kicking. That was until Kai Forbath came along and went a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals down the stretch.

So Dallas is re-signing Forbath, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Forbath was briefly in New England last year as part of its kicking carousel before he was signed by the Cowboys and was a perfect 20-for-20 in extra points and field goals combined.

The Cowboys are Forbath's sixth NFL team in a career that began in 2012 with the NFC East-rival Redskins.