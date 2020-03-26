Tom Brady files trademark application for 'TB x TB'

Tom Brady is filing for another trademark.

With TB12 moving to Tampa Bay, the quarterback's representatives filed a trademark application for "TB x TB." The application was filed on March 20, per Fox Business, the day Brady officially signed his contract with the Buccaneers.

The trademark is sought for commercial use, including on t-shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear, athletic tops and bottoms, and headwear.

The Bucs used the slogan when announcing the 42-year-old's signing.

Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with an additional $9 million in incentives.