Tom Brady files trademark application for 'TB x TB'

Tom Brady is filing for another trademark.
With TB12 moving to Tampa Bay, the quarterback's representatives filed a trademark application for "TB x TB." The application was filed on March 20, per Fox Business, the day Brady officially signed his contract with the Buccaneers.
The trademark is sought for commercial use, including on t-shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear, athletic tops and bottoms, and headwear.
The Bucs used the slogan when announcing the 42-year-old's signing.
TB âï¸ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZEâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with an additional $9 million in incentives.