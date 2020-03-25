Ndamukong Suh returning to Bucs on 1-year, $8M deal

Ndamukong Suh doesn't have to hire movers this spring.

The veteran defensive tackle is staying in Tampa, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Suh was part of the league's No. 1 rushing defense in 2019, and with Tom Brady's arrival, the Buccaneers' approach has suddenly shifted in dramatic fashion. Much like NBA teams are pressed to go all in when LeBron James is on their roster, the Bucs are expected to do the same, and retaining a veteran who is still effective at plugging gaps and taking on multiple blockers fits that bill.

An $8 million commitment over just one season is nothing for a team now facing a two-year window to make things happen. Suh will get to return to play for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who got the most out of his rising defense in the second half of 2019, and he won't have to worry about finding a new place to live. Sweet deal.