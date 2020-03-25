Roundup: Saints ink CB Jenkins to 2-year extension

Janoris Jenkins played three games with New Orleans last season, including playoffs. The Saints wanted the option to keep him around for a few more years.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Saints signed the cornerback to a two-year extension worth $16.75 million based on new money, per a source informed of the deal.

Jenkins had one year left on his previous deal. He's now under contract in New Orleans for three years, $27 million overall with $10.2 million guaranteed, all in 2020, Rapoport added.

Set to have a large cap number this season, the Saints chose to extend Jenkins, keeping him on the fold for additional years while lowering his salary-cap figure free up much-need space.

New Orleans claimed Jenkins on waivers late last season after he was cut by the New York Giants for using a slur on Twitter.

When at his best, the 31-year-old can be a lockdown cover man. His play slipped last season in New York, but in New Orleans, he's in a much better situation to bounce back. Paired with Marshon Lattimore at the other corner spot, and Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins at safety, the Saints secondary is set to help make another playoff run.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Wednesday:

» The Cowboys continued adding to their tight end room in the wake of losing Jason Witten. Blake Bell, who spent the 2019 season with the Chiefs and caught a pass in the Super Bowl, signed a one-year deal with Dallas. Bell has 38 catches for 424 yards over five seasons. The Cowboys signed Blake Jarwin to a three-year extension last week.

» The Bengals are adding to their secondary again, this time signing former Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Sims, 26, played in 56 games for Tennessee over the last four seasons. He joins a secondary that includes Dre Kirkpatrick, William Jackson III, Shawn Williams, Jessie Bates and free-agent acquisitions Vonn Bell and Trae Waynes.

» The Bears are signing former Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal, a source told Rapoport.

» The Jets agreed to terms with former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, Rapoport reported. Onwuasor racked up 9.5 sacks in 57 games played and 32 starts in four seasons in Baltimore.