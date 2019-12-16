Saints claim Janoris Jenkins via waivers after NYG cut

Janoris Jenkins has a new home.

The former New York Giants cornerback who was cut last week after he refused to apologize for using a slur on Twitter has been claimed by the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The addition is deferred until Tuesday because the Saints play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Jenkins, 31, is still right in line with most of his career statistically, tying a career high for interceptions in a season with four and again hitting double digits in passes defended to go along with 54 tackles in 13 games. In terms of Pro Football Focus grades, Jenkins is the 50th best cornerback in the NFL (minimum 300 snaps played), ranking just behind the likes of Denzel Ward, Gareon Conley, Patrick Peterson and Malcolm Butler in both overall defensive grade and pass coverage grade.

He'll join a defensive backfield that already features the Nos. 24 and 27 corners in the NFL in Marshon Lattimore and rookie Chauncey Gardner-Thompson and the No. 2 safety in Marcus Williams, per PFF overall defensive grade. Should he be able to avoid the off-field issues, Jenkins projects to fit in nicely with a team that has already locked up its division and is battling for the top seed in the NFC.