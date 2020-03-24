This Day in Football History: March 23 to March 29, 2020

From the anniversary of Dan Fouts retiring to Peyton Manning's 44th birthday, check out some of this week's historic NFL people and moments. Think you know your football trivia? NFL Research looks back at some of the great games, stunning accomplishments and historic people to keep you in the loop on this day in history.

March 23

On this day in 1998, the NFL clubs unanimously approved an expansion team for Cleveland, fulfilling its commitment to return the Browns to the NFL. The Cleveland Browns have 101 wins since 1999, the fewest in the NFL in that span. The Browns are one of four teams without a playoff win since 1999 and 30 quarterbacks have started at least one game for the Browns since their return to the NFL, the most in that span.

NFL owners voted to amend postseason overtime rules on this day in 2010. The amended overtime rules are still in place and feature a modified sudden-death format that guarantees at least one possession for each club if the receiving team fails to score a touchdown on its first overtime drive. Since 2010, there have been 10 postseason games that have gone into overtime, including Super Bowl LI, the only Super Bowl to ever reach overtime. The Patriots scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime against the Falcons, securing their comeback win.

Happy birthday to NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew! Jones-Drew, who turns 35 on March 23, was named first-team All-Pro in 2011 when he led the NFL with 1,606 rush yards. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has the most rushing touchdowns (68) in Jaguars history and played nine seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars (2006-2013) and the Raiders (2014).

March 24

Hall of Famer Dan Fouts announced his retirement on this day in 1988. Fouts was named first-team All-Pro twice in his career and selected to six Pro Bowls before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He was the 1982 AP Offensive Player of the Year and led the NFL in pass yards in four consecutive seasons (1979-1982). Fouts played 15 seasons with the Chargers (1973-1987) and has the second-most pass yards and pass touchdowns in Chargers history behind only Philip Rivers.

Happy birthday to Peyton Manning! Manning, who turns 44 on March 24, was selected to 14 Pro Bowls (tied for the most among quarterbacks with Tom Brady), named first-team All-Pro seven times (tied for most among quarterbacks with Hall of Famer Otto Graham), and was a five-time NFL MVP (the most in NFL history). Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XLI and Super Bowl 50) and the only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for two different franchises (Colts and Broncos). He retired as the NFL's all-time pass yards and pass touchdowns leader and is now third all-time behind Drew Brees (first) and Tom Brady (second) in both yards and touchdowns. Manning spent his 18 seasons in the NFL with the Colts (1998-2011) and Broncos (2012-2015).

March 25

On this day in 1999, the Browns signed undrafted rookie free agent kicker Phil Dawson. Dawson played for the Browns (1999-2012), 49ers (2013-2016) and Cardinals (2017-2018). His 441 field goals are the eighth-most in NFL history and Dawson was a perfect 9-9 in field goals in the playoffs.

March 26

Happy 60th birthday to Hall of Famer Marcus Allen! The two-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler is a Super Bowl XVIII champion and Super Bowl MVP (191 rush yards and two rushing touchdowns). Allen was the 1982 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and 1985 NFL MVP when he led the league in rush yards (1,759). He played for the Raiders (1982-1992) and Chiefs (1993-1997) and is the Raiders' all-time leading rusher (8,545 rush yards). Allen ranks third all-time in rushing touchdowns (123).

Happy birthday to Von Miller! Miller, who turns 31 on March 26, was drafted by the Denver Broncos second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is a three-time first-team All-Pro and has been selected to eight Pro Bowls in his career. Miller is a Super Bowl 50 champion and Super Bowl MVP (2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles). Miller was the 2011 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and has spent his entire career in Denver (2011-present). He is the Broncos' all-time leader in sacks (106.0) and forced fumbles (26).

March 27

On this day in 2017, the NFL clubs approved the future relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas for the start of the 2020 season. The Raiders are the first NFL franchise in Las Vegas and their move marks the third time the franchise has relocated (Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 and Los Angeles to Oakland in 1995).

Happy birthday to Randall Cunningham! Cunningham, who turns 57 on March 27, was named first-team All-Pro in 1998 and selected to four Pro Bowls in his career. He played for the Eagles (1985-1995), Vikings (1997-1999), Cowboys (2000) and Ravens (2001). Cunningham ranks third in Eagles history in wins (63), pass yards (22,877) and pass touchdowns (150).

On this day in 2006, the NFL clubs unanimously decided to return the name of the official game ball to "The Duke" in honor of the late New York Giants owner Wellington Mara. The ball was previously named after Mara, who was the Giants ball boy in 1925. "The Duke" has been the name of the official game ball since 2006 and was previously the name from 1941 to 1970.

March 28

On this day in 1984, the Colts relocated to Indianapolis. Previously the Baltimore Colts from 1953 to 1983, the Hoosier Dome became their new home in Indianapolis until they moved to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2008. The Indianapolis Colts won Super Bowl XLI.

Happy birthday to Derek Carr! Carr, who turns 29 on March 28, has been selected to three Pro Bowls in his career. He finished 2019 ranked in the top 10 in completion percentage, pass yards and passer rating.

March 29

On this day in 1994, head coach Jimmy Johnson left the Cowboys because of a feud with owner Jerry Jones. Johnson coached five seasons in Dallas and made the playoffs in each of his last three seasons and walked away from the Cowboys after winning back-to-back Super Bowls (Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII). Johnson went on to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1996 to 1999 after taking a two-year hiatus.

In 1977 the NFL adopted the 16-game regular season and four-game preseason schedule that began in the 1978 season. The new CBA passed in 2020 voted to adopt a 17-game regular season.

Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Earl Campbell! Campbell, who turns 65 on March 29, was named first-team All-Pro three times, selected to five Pro Bowls and the 1979 NFL MVP (1,697 rush yards and 19 rush touchdowns). He led the league in rush yards in each of his first three seasons in the NFL and played for the Oilers (1978-1984) and Saints (1984-1985). Campbell has the most rush touchdowns (73) and second-most rush yards (8,574) in Oilers history.

Happy birthday to the late Hall of Famer Emlen Tunnell. Tunnell was born on March 29, 1925 and died on July 23, 1975. He was named first-team All-Pro four times and selected to nine Pro Bowls in his career. The two-time NFL Champion played for the Giants (1948-1958) and Packers (1959-1961). Tunnell's 79 career interceptions rank second in NFL history behind only Hall of Famer Paul Krause. Tunnell was the first African American to play for the Giants and the first African American to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.