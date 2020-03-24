Special Tom Brady 'Total Access' to air at 7 p.m. ET

Tom Brady officially was introduced as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers new quarterback Tuesday -- a move that will be discussed at length tonight on NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET.

NFL Network will recap all of today's Tom Brady news during a special 30-minute TB12 edition of NFL Total Access with Andrew Siciliano, Kurt Warner and Mike Garafolo at 7 p.m. ET.

During his 30-minute conference call with reporters Tuesday, Brady touched on a variety of topics: his departure from New England, his eagerness to get to work with his new Buccaneers teammates and the challenges of competing in a new division.

