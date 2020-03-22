Kraft publishes full-page ad in Tampa thanking Brady

No team knows the value of Tom Brady more than the New England Patriots. And they're making sure the world never forgets that.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback officially signed with the Buccaneers on Friday. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pats paid tribute to Brady in the form of a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times, the official newspaper of his new city.

TB Times executive editor Mark Katches shared the ad via Twitter. It reads: "For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had. When you arrived as a sixth-round pick -- and the best selection this franchise has ever made -- no one imagined all you'd accomplish or how much you'd soon mean to an entire region."

The ad continues highlighting Brady's passion for the game and his competitive drive, traits that spurred New England to 17 division titles, nine AFC championships and six Super Bowl rings in his glorious run at the helm.

After noting that "there will never be another Tom Brady," the ad closes with a friendly yet firm warning to his new employers and their fans.

"To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community -- take care of him. You got a great one."

Bidding farewell to a legend is never easy but Robert Kraft and the Pats figured out how to do it the "Patriot Way".