Falcons' Blank pledges nearly $5.4M to COVID-19 relief

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is helping contribute to the growing fund to aid those in need of help in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

On Friday, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced nearly $5.4 million in funding for immediate and long-term recovery assistance to organizations providing critical support throughout Georgia and Montana.

"As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society," Blank said in a statement. "This is that moment -- to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes."

The foundation announced $5 million of the donation will go to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund established by United Way of Greater Atlanta and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.

Among other beneficiaries, the Blank Foundation is providing $100,000 to the Atlanta Police Foundation. Mercedes-Benz Stadium also donated 3.5 tons of surplus of food, providing more than 2,310 meals to six nonprofit groups in Atlanta: Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO), Atlanta Mission, Atlanta City Baptist Rescue Mission, Gateway Center, Hope House, and Salvation Army: Red Shield Services.

The foundation is also providing Hopa Mountain with a $50,000 grant to help aid to address the immediate needs of the Native American and Latino communities in Montana, along with several other donations to some of the most vulnerable in the state.

The Blank donation comes in conjunction with many NFL teams and players helping support the COVID-19 relief efforts.