NFL players, teams support COVID-19 relief efforts

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL players and teams are contributing to help those in need to support their local communities.

Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank pledged to continue paying hourly employees under The Blank Family of Businesses following facility shutdowns.

The Denver Broncos announced they will pay hourly employees, part-time workers and interns based on their regular work schedule, including for any shift or event cancellations.

The Broncos made a commitment to fund 100,000 meals for the community through a donation to the Food Bank of the Rockies.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay encouraged donations to a local food bank. If the link raised $200,000, Irsay pledged to contribute $1 million.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, through his Project McManus Foundation, has pledged 20,000 meals in addition to the Broncos' donation to support the Food Bank.

Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to aid relief efforts. The donation will help provide over one million meals.

