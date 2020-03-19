NFL players, teams support COVID-19 relief efforts

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL players and teams are contributing to help those in need to support their local communities.

The NFL joins its charitable partners to provide free educational resources during COVID-19 school closures.



First phase of support and relief efforts will provide online learning tools for students in grades K-12, teachers and parents.



More: https://t.co/TZPHLEypSI pic.twitter.com/LOxkv9YuS0 â NFL (@NFL) March 18, 2020

Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank pledged to continue paying hourly employees under The Blank Family of Businesses following facility shutdowns.

Adversity brings out the best in humanity.



The Morse Family is donating $100,000 to @FeedMoreWNY which will help our elderly, youth and other community members during this challenging time.



Donate to FeedMore WNY today: https://t.co/NgkDpVjCHC pic.twitter.com/Pho4TUGcXg â Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 19, 2020

The Denver Broncos announced they will pay hourly employees, part-time workers and interns based on their regular work schedule, including for any shift or event cancellations.

The Broncos made a commitment to fund 100,000 meals for the community through a donation to the Food Bank of the Rockies.

This is a challenging time for everyone, but we will get through it together.

#Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis announces the team has donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Impact fund.



How you can help: https://t.co/a9zOhCfCdL pic.twitter.com/2ambBDnGTo â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 18, 2020

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay encouraged donations to a local food bank. If the link raised $200,000, Irsay pledged to contribute $1 million.

School closures in our community have left thousands of kids hungry. If this link https://t.co/us0ZQeyic7 raises $200k for Gleaner's Food Bank, I will contribute $1 mil. Here we go!! â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 17, 2020

Gayle Benson has personally donated $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in response to the Coronavirus situation affecting so many lives in our community.



Read more â¬ï¸https://t.co/I3GdevytUg â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 16, 2020

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @Ciara & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/TMUkkwjDV6 Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica

Letâs all keep the Faith during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/i2oJnQoOgb â Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 18, 2020

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, through his Project McManus Foundation, has pledged 20,000 meals in addition to the Broncos' donation to support the Food Bank.

Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to aid relief efforts. The donation will help provide over one million meals.