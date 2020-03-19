NFL players, teams support COVID-19 relief efforts

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL players and teams are contributing to help those in need to support their local communities.
The NFL joins its charitable partners to provide free educational resources during COVID-19 school closures.â NFL (@NFL) March 18, 2020
First phase of support and relief efforts will provide online learning tools for students in grades K-12, teachers and parents.
Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank pledged to continue paying hourly employees under The Blank Family of Businesses following facility shutdowns.
Matt Ryan is planning to donate $100,000 to help those in Atlanta impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/XOUj36FghUâ Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 17, 2020
Adversity brings out the best in humanity.â Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 19, 2020
The Morse Family is donating $100,000 to @FeedMoreWNY which will help our elderly, youth and other community members during this challenging time.
The Denver Broncos announced they will pay hourly employees, part-time workers and interns based on their regular work schedule, including for any shift or event cancellations.
The Broncos made a commitment to fund 100,000 meals for the community through a donation to the Food Bank of the Rockies.
This is a challenging time for everyone, but we will get through it together.â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 18, 2020
#Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis announces the team has donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Impact fund.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay encouraged donations to a local food bank. If the link raised $200,000, Irsay pledged to contribute $1 million.
School closures in our community have left thousands of kids hungry. If this link https://t.co/us0ZQeyic7 raises $200k for Gleaner's Food Bank, I will contribute $1 mil. Here we go!!â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 17, 2020
.@JaredGoff16 + Andrew Whitworth are each donating $250,000 to the @LAFoodBank to help fund 2 million meals for Angelenos in need.â Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020
Gayle Benson has personally donated $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in response to the Coronavirus situation affecting so many lives in our community.â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 16, 2020
49ers contribute $500,000 to support our workforce & greater community. Will immediately invest $49,000 to fund created by @SupCindyChavez & @sliccardo to get urgent services for most vulnerable populations through local nonprofits. Details: https://t.co/zYN73rShvl #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/ZuNkYWOwBaâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 19, 2020
Letâs rally together #CLE. Giving back to the LAND and hope others will too. Weâre matching all of your donations up to $50K. Link to donate: https://t.co/IO9Lh1d3Mt #WeFeedCLE pic.twitter.com/lm9fVP7RiVâ Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 19, 2020
The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @Ciara & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/TMUkkwjDV6 Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmericaâ Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 18, 2020
Letâs all keep the Faith during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/i2oJnQoOgb
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, through his Project McManus Foundation, has pledged 20,000 meals in addition to the Broncos' donation to support the Food Bank.
Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to aid relief efforts. The donation will help provide over one million meals.
Sports stars @JJWatt and @KealiaOhai made a generous donation to the Houston Food Bank so we can continue to serve our community during this time of great need. Thank you both for helping us remain a safety net for southeast Texas! https://t.co/bcQO25dVSvâ Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) March 15, 2020