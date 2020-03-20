Emmanuel Sanders looking for 'best fit' in free agency

Emmanuel Sanders remains the top veteran free-agent wide receiver in a market that has seen little movement at the position through the start of free agency.

During a Facebook Live chat Thursday, Sanders said he's weighing his options, one of which is potentially returning to San Francisco.

"Hopefully we can run it back, but we'll see," Sanders said, via the Bay Area News Group.

The Niners acquired the wideout in a midseason trade with the Denver Broncos. In 10 regular-season games with San Francisco he compiled 36 receptions for 502 yards and three TDs, adding five receptions for 71 yards in three playoff games during the 49ers' Super Bowl run.

NFL Network's Jane Slater previously reported that the Dallas Cowboys expressed interest in the 33-year-old receiver.

"The hardest thing about free agency is sometimes you want it right away but you have to wait and see, see what happens," Sanders said. "I'm trying not to rush the process, because I know what I want out of a team and I know what my goals are. I'm trying to find the best fit."

Sanders helped solidify a young receiving corps in San Francisco, and his influence went beyond the numbers, giving Jimmy Garoppolo a reliable target who can get open off the line of scrimmage. His late season battle with a rib injury also played a role in his limited production down the stretch.

Sanders remains one of the best route runners in the NFL and would be a solid addition to any receiver corps.

With what could be a historic receiver draft coming next month, the wideout market has been painfully slow to develop at this stage. Sanders, like other receivers, is navigating that reality, trying to find the best fit, whether it be in San Francisco or elsewhere.