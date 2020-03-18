Rams signing OLB Leonard Floyd to replace Fowler

Dante Fowler won't be around to help open SoFi Stadium, and the Rams didn't waste much time finding his replacement.

Los Angeles is signing Leonard Floyd, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Floyd was released by the Bears Tuesday after Chicago signed edge rusher Robert Quinn to a three-year deal. When the Rams didn't retain Fowler, they turned their attention to Floyd. The former first-round pick of the Bears comes to Los Angeles with 18.5 sacks under his belt in four seasons, and he'll be joining a team that is starting a new era under first-time defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Floyd hasn't yet fulfilled his potential in his four seasons, but this isn't a huge risk for the Rams, who could see quite the return if the Georgia product flourishes in his new home. At the very least, Floyd's 54 starts in four seasons -- including 32 starts in a possible 32 games in the last two seasons -- proves he can be counted on to be available.