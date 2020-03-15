Broncos to pay employees during facility closing

In the midst of a worldwide pandemic surrounding COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, the Denver Broncos are closing their offices and covering wages for their employees.

President/CEO Joe Ellis announced Sunday that UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High will shut down effective immediately and all employees are required to work from home for at least the next two weeks, with the exception of select staff holding critical operational roles, per the team's website. Moreover, the Broncos will pay hourly employees, part-time workers and interns based on their regular work schedule, including for any shift or event cancellations.

"Our organization has a responsibility to you and your family to take every precaution necessary to ensure your health and well-being," Ellis said in an email to team employees. "Just as important, we have a responsibility to this community to do our part in helping to keep everyone safe.

"This is an unprecedented and challenging time for everyone. Please know how much I appreciate your understanding, flexibility and support for each other and our community. We will continue to make all decisions in a careful, thoughtful way with your health and safety our No. 1 priority."

Falcons owner Arthur Blank made a similar pledge this past weekend, while several teams have suspended travel for coaches and scouts indefinitely.