Patriots re-sign S Devin McCourty for 2 years, $23M

The Patriots have signed another one of their key cogs from the past decade.

In an effort to reinforce their top-notch defense, the Pats re-signed safety Devin McCourty to a two-year, $23 million deal with $17 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

The 32-year-old McCourty has been with the Patriots since he was selected 27th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During the 2019 season, McCourty registered his fourth consecutive season of 16 starts, and contributed 58 tackles, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and five interceptions, his highest total since 2012.

Rapoport noted earlier Sunday the Patriots were looking to lock up the veteran defensive back for the rest of his career. McCourty has been a vital member of the team's last three Super Bowl wins. His twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, was also a member of the 2018 championship team and has been with the franchise since being traded from the Browns prior to the start of that season.

The first domino in keeping the brothers in New England fell earlier this month, as Rapoport reported the Pats intend to pick up Jason's option from the extension he signed last year.

In other Patriots news, the organization is giving offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor the original round draft RFA tender, per Rapoport via an informed source. He added that the tender is a fifth-rounder from New England, which traded for him last year.