Patriots intend to pick up option for Jason McCourty

It's not guaranteed the McCourty twins will be playing together again in 2020, but at least one appears to be headed back to New England.

The Patriots intend to pick up the contract option for cornerback Jason McCourty, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. The option will pay McCourty nearly $4 million, while he'll account for $5.5 million of the team's salary cap.

The future for McCourty's brother, Devin, is not as certain. McCourty is open to leaving for the right situation, the safety told Rapoport, but New England picking up his brother's option should help the team's chances of retaining Devin, Rapoport added.

Devin McCourty had a stellar 2019 season, recording 58 tackles, seven passes defended and five interceptions. It was just the third time in McCourty's career he tallied five or more interceptions in a season.

Devin McCourty made much more money with the Patriots in 2019 than his brother did (nearly twice as much), and he'll command more on the open market, even at 33 years old. He also didn't have an option in his contract, unlike his brother.

New England was financially and contractually equipped to take care of Jason McCourty's situation first before potentially turning to retaining Devin. Both could be back, depending on what Devin decides to do. This could simply be an affordable leverage play on the part of the Patriots, keeping one McCourty twin to convince the other to stay.

It would be interesting, though, if Devin lands elsewhere and we're left only to view the outcome as the offseason in which the Patriots were able to keep the McCourty twin who has spent just two seasons in New England, and not the one who played his entire career with the Patriots.