NFL salary cap will increase to $198.2M in 2020

In the aftermath of NFL players voting to pass a new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL Management Council has informed team officials that the salary cap will be $198.2 million per club for the upcoming 2020 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per sources informed of the situation.

Overall player costs per franchise are $242.9 million, which comes to $198.2 million on the salary cap and $44.7 million in benefits and performance-based pay, Pelissero added.

As part of the new CBA, the players' share of revenue will improve from 47 percent to 48 percent, beginning in 2021, and the salary cap will "spike accordingly," Pelissero tweeted.

The number is right around where it was predicted to be at the tail end of February and follows course as it will be the seventh consecutive season in which the salary cap has risen by $10 million or more. The cap stood at $188.2 in 2019.