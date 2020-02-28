2020 salary cap projected at roughly $200 million

A potential new Collective Bargaining Agreement has yet to be ratified, but the salary cap is expected to rise once again.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL and NFLPA are projecting a salary cap of roughly $200 million per team in 2020, per sources. Pelissero added negotiations are ongoing.

If players ratify the CBA, revenue would increase with expanded playoffs, which could cause the figure to rise, depending on whether additional revenue is counted toward salary cap or benefits. Bigger jumps would be expected in 2021 and beyond under the proposed new CBA.

The uncertain salary-cap figure could explain why many teams have been reticent to extend deals or make offers to their pending free agents up to this point in the offseason.

The salary cap was $188.2 million in 2019. This year's figure represents the seventh straight season of at least a $10 million bump.

With the players expected to vote on the CBA, which could happen as early as next week, the new league year, which marks the beginning of free agency, is on track to open on March 18, as scheduled, per Pelissero.