XFL suspends 2020 regular season, committed to '21

The XFL is the latest American sports league to suspend play amid concerns regarding the new coronavirus known as COVID-19.

"Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games," XFL commissioner Oliver Luck told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games.

"The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

The XFL was in the middle of its inaugural season. Many former NFL players, including Cardale Jones, Landry Jones and PJ Walker, were employed by the XFL's eight teams. The Houston Roughnecks, coached by June Jones and led by Walker and Cam Phillips, were the last undefeated team in the league (5-0).

In the last 24 hours, the NBA, the NHL, the NCAA, MLB, MLS and other American sports leagues and associations have suspended play in response to COVID-19.

Multiple NFL teams have suspended their pro day travel for scouts and coaches, and some have shut down their facilities. The league announced Thursday that it was canceling the Annual League Meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1.