Ex-Redskins TE Jordan Reed visiting Seahawks

Jordan Reed hasn't played a regular-season down in over a year, but that's not keeping him from exploring his options.

Less than a month after he was released by the Washington Redskins, Reed is visiting the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Reed last played in 2018, appearing in 13 games and catching 54 passes for 558 yards and two touchdowns. His 2019 season ended before it really began due to a concussion, the latest in a career plagued by them.

Still, though, Reed is pursuing further NFL employment despite the many head injuries he's suffered. The Seahawks, who recently signed Greg Olsen and also feature promising pass catcher Will Dissly, are at least sitting down with the athletic Reed. We'll see if that leads to a new home for the 29-year-old.