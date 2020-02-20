Redskins part ways with veteran TE Jordan Reed

Jordan Reed's time in Washington is over.

The tight end was released by the Redskins on Thursday, the team announced.

The 29-year-old tight end has been in the NFL since the 2013 season but has had to endure many concussions throughout his career. He's never played a full season, setting his career-high for games played at 14 in 2015. He missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a concussion during a preseason game.

When able to play, Reed has proven to be an effective tight end, catching 329 passes for 3,371 yards and 23 touchdowns in six seasons. Before suffering his latest concussion, Reed talked in July about feeling "more explosive," a sign he still believes he can play at a high level.

With a lengthy concussion history, teams will understandably be cautious when it comes to pursuing Reed. We'll see how that plays out in the weeks and months ahead.