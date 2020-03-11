Oklahoma pro day: Takeaways, team fits for CeeDee Lamb, more

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma held its pro day on Wednesday, drawing representatives from 30 NFL teams. Here's what I saw from their top prospects, along with some potential NFL team fits for each.

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Draft projection: Round 1

Pro day analysis: Lamb looked the part while catching throws from Jalen Hurts. He wasn't the smoothest getting in and out of his breaks, but that will come with more coaching and attention to detail. He made one leaping, pirouetting catch on an end zone lob that drew a reaction from the crown on hand.

Team fits: Determining where Lamb might end up can be challenging with the potential for a quarterback or offensive tackle run in inside the top 10 picks. However, finding team fits isn't as tough since he can be moved around to a variety of receiver spots. The Jets need a young WR1 to pair with Sam Darnold, while the Raiders are in desperate need of a playmaker at the receiver position following the failed Antonio Brown experiment of 2019. T.Y. Hilton is still a talented wideout, but if Philip Rivers becomes a Colt -- a connection many are making leading up to next week's opening of free agency -- he will need someone who can handle contested catches from the slot. Lamb has the play traits and talent to fill that role.

Kenneth Murray, LB

Draft projection: Round 1

Pro day analysis: Murray didn't participate in the athletic testing or workout on Wednesday because of the hamstring injury he suffered while running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 29. He told my NFL Network colleague James Palmer that he should be back to 100 percent in a few days. Murray did weigh in at 242 pounds (just a pound above his weight at the combine). When I spoke to him on Wednesday, it was clear that the speedy linebacker is a film junkie and one of the alphas on the defensive side of the ball. NFL scouts in attendance seemed to believe his final landing spot would be inside the first round.

Team fits: The Jaguars linebacker corps really struggled at times last season. Murray has the type of inside/outside traits and coverage ability that could appeal to them. The Packers are another team that would benefit from an injection of speed at the position. Murray cited Luke Kuechly as one of the NFL linebackers he's studied and patterned his game after. Coincidentally, Murray's speed and explosiveness would fit nicely with the Panthers following Kuechly's retirement.

Neville Gallimore, DT

Draft projection: Rounds 2-3

Pro day analysis: One of the most important elements of Gallimore's pro day was the significant improvement he showed in his quickness testing after posting disappointing numbers in Indianapolis. He posted a 4.69-second 20-yard shuttle on Wednesday, per the school, after recording a 5.01 at the combine (second to last among defensive linemen). It can be difficult finding your footing on field-turf surfaces, and perhaps that was an issue for Gallimore at the combine, as his change-of-direction testing was much better at the pro day.

Team fits: The Chargers are looking for more quickness and disruption up front, which happens to be Gallimore's calling card. The Seahawks could lose a couple defensive tackles in free agency, while the Lions have a similar issue and need a quick injection of talent for their interior rotation.

Jalen Hurts, QB

Draft projection: Round 3

Pro day analysis: Just as we saw in his combine workout, arm talent is not an issue for Hurts. Under the direction of QB coach Quincy Avery, who ran the passing portion of the workout on Wednesday, Hurts made a series of pro-style throws and often while working from under center in an attempt to show teams he's more than capable of doing so. His footwork was crisp and his release looked more compact than it did during the season. He threw his deep ball with excellent touch and accuracy, but did have some ball-placement issues on in-breaking routes at times. He had plenty of arm for the deep outs, but was a little inconsistent with the timing and anticipation on occasion.

Team fits: Finding a fit for Hurts can be a little tricky because it requires determining if teams will view him as a starter or a good backup. He would be a perfect complementary quarterback for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, where he could execute the same scheme that Jackson has thrived in. The Ravens might be intrigued by the idea of using Hurts early on as a short-yardage runner to help take some of the physical toll away from Jackson. The Saints could be in need of a starting quarterback in the near future and a year backing up Drew Brees would be an amazing learning experience for Hurts. It would also allow the Saints to determine if they believe he has future-starter potential.

