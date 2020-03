Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by cornerback Aqib Talib! Shek and Aqib kibitz about playing with Peyton Manning (2:35), Jared Goff's ability (4:31), his free agency status (10:27), the future of the Miami Dolphins (17:24), Dak Prescott's contract (21:49) and where Tom Brady will play in 2020 (26:33)?

