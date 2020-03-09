Tom Brady announces launch of '199 Productions'

We don't know where Tom Brady is headed yet, but we do know where his studio production ambitions will take him.

Brady announced with a Monday Instagram post he is launching 199 Productions.

199 Productions -- named after Brady's selection number in the 2000 draft -- will be "a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows," per the Deadline story announcing Brady's company. His first project, a fast-paced documentary titled Unseen Football, will arrive via a partnership with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Brady is approaching unrestricted free agency in less than two weeks for the first time in his career and has already inspired plenty of speculation for one's appetite. He's also made enough media appearances and starred in enough advertising spots for a few seasons' worth of face time. This is just his latest move to strike while his iron is incredibly hot, even at 42 years old.

In the meantime, he's following in the footsteps of two other notable athletes and entertainers in launching a production company named after a pivotal moment in their respective lives.

LeBron James started SpringHill Entertainment -- named after the low-income apartment building he lived in during his senior year of high school in Akron, Ohio -- in Los Angeles in 2015 before eventually moving from Northeast Ohio to his Brentwood mansion in 2018. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson founded Seven Bucks Productions in 2012, often telling the story of how he was cut by the CFL's Calgary Stampeders and had only seven dollars in his pocket when he began his now-legendary wrestling career.

James' founding of SpringHill preceded a move west. Could Brady's path lead him there as well? There is a team in Los Angeles that just said goodbye to its longtime starter at the position, but we're not quite at the point of learning whether such a pairing could become reality. Until then, though, prepare your popcorn. If you enjoyed Tom vs. Time, you'll probably enjoy Unseen Football, too.