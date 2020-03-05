Drew Brees on his future: 'I am Who Dat Nation for life'

It's been a long time since anyone in or outside the state of Louisiana has asked 'Who Dat' in reference to Drew Brees.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback's 14 years of service as the leader of the New Orleans Saints has made it impossible, however, to not associate that phrase with the man himself.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made it clear last month that the team is still comfortable with heading in the same direction they've been going in since 2006. During an appearance on WEEI Boston radio program, 'The Greg Hill Morning Show,' on Thursday, Brees reiterated his desire to do the same.

"Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere. I don't care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am 'Who Dat Nation' for life," Brees said after being asked about what he thinks fellow "40 Club" member and pending free agent Tom Brady might do this offseason.

Unlike Brady, the suspense surrounding Brees' 2020 plans has been all but nonexistent for the last couple weeks due to the fact that he announced his intentions to return to New Orleans in an Instagram post on Feb. 18.

For a fleeting moment, it felt like 2019 could have been the last year we saw Brees in the Saints' old gold and white, either because of retirement or the team opting to go with a younger option under center.

Regardless of the figures the front office decides to offer, it seems very unlikely that Brees would say no to N.O. ahead of his 20th NFL season.