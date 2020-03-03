Cards show draft interest in WRs Lamb, Jeudy, Ruggs

The Arizona Cardinals aren't hiding their desire to add a receiver this offseason.

"We can certainly use an outside receiver, especially one that can take the top off or could be physical in coverage and go get the ball in the air," general manager Steve Keim said during the NFL Scouting Combine, via ESPN.

With a dearth of speedsters in free agency, most have linked the Cards to draft prospects with the No. 8 selection, including Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. All are expected to go in the first round.

Kingsbury wasn't shy about cooing over the possibility of adding one of those WRs.

"I'm an offensive coach who was a quarterback, I'm always looking for a fast, outside guy," Kingsbury said. "We're going to do what's best for our organization, but those three guys are definitely in play."

"Love all three of those guys," Kingsbury added.

The Cardinals have been linked to Lamb after quarterback Kyler Murray stumped for his former college teammate, and Lamb's ability to play all over the formation would mesh with Kingsbury's scheme. Jeudy is the best route runner of the group and explosive playmaker. Ruggs, with his 4.27 speed, is the fastest and could be that burner on the outside Keim mentioned.

With Larry Fitzgerald's return and Christian Kirk set for a potential blow-up season, there is still a need for a third receiver in Kingsbury's offense. The Cardinals selected Andy Isabella in the second round (No. 63 overall) to be that deep threat, but he struggled with consistency as a rookie. What route Arizona goes in the first round could speak to how they believe Isabella will come along in Year 2.

With needs all over the field, but especially along the offensive line, all the glowing remarks about WRs in recent weeks may be nothing more than a smokescreen in hopes one of the top offensive tackles or defensive studs falls down the board to them at eight.