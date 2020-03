A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- bring you all of the latest news around the NFL including Yannick Ngakoue wanting out of Jacksonville (9:00), the Bengals plan with A.J. Green (13:29), and the Julian Edelman and Tom Brady's courtside drama(35:33) . Patriots Insider Tom Curran comes on the show to discuss Tom Brady's future. (38:31)

Listen to the podcast below: